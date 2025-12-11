RiverMeadow Unveils Next-Generation Discovery and Assessment Capabilities to Accelerate and Simplify Cloud Migrations

LOS GATOS, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow Software, a global leader in workload mobility and modernization automation, today announced a significant expansion of its platform: a fully integrated suite of advanced discovery and assessment capabilities designed to accelerate and simplify every stage of the cloud migration journey. These enhancements enable enterprises to analyze complex environments with unprecedented speed, precision, and transparency.

As organizations advance their digital modernization initiatives, they face mounting pressure to rapidly and accurately assess large-scale, heterogeneous workloads. RiverMeadow's latest innovations directly address these challenges—providing IT teams, cloud service providers, and systems integrators with deep, automated intelligence through an exceptionally streamlined user experience. Importantly, these new assessment capabilities are fully integrated with RiverMeadow's proven migration execution engine, delivering a continuous end-to-end workflow from discovery through cutover. No rework, no multiple deployment models, no data duplication, and no time wasted converting insights into action.

Introducing RiverMeadow's Advanced Discovery & Assessment Capabilities

Fast, Simple Installation

Rapid deployment with no complex setup, configuration, or special requirements.

Deep Discovery

Comprehensive server, application, and network mapping for highly accurate insight and analysis.

Optimized Right-Sizing & Tech Debt Reduction

Automated recommendations for best-fit Cloud instances—ensuring you pay only for what you need, technical debt identification and VM Right sizing recommendations.

Real-Time Cost Calculations

Accurate TCO visibility with up to 65% savings on Cloud consumption costs.

Effortless Migration Planning

Seamless server-to-application mapping to simplify planning, reduce risk, and eliminate guesswork.

Always Up-to-Date

Cloud pricing evolves constantly—and so do we. RiverMeadow continuously delivers the most current and accurate optimization recommendations.

Driving the Future of Cloud Transformation

"These enhancements raise the bar for what customers should expect from a discovery and assessment solution," said Jim Jordan, President and CEO at RiverMeadow Software. "By combining deep analytics, effortless deployment, broad legacy support, and real-time cost intelligence with a fully integrated migration execution engine, we're empowering organizations to complete migrations faster, more accurately, and with far greater confidence."

About RiverMeadow Software

RiverMeadow provides a best-in-class Workload Mobility Platform and Services that enable seamless migration of physical, virtual, and cloud-based workloads to any public or private cloud environment. Trusted globally by enterprises and partners, RiverMeadow now combines integrated Discovery, Assessment, and Migration capabilities to accelerate modernization with speed, reliability, and reduced risk.

