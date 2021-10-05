Rivermont Schools Unveils New NOVA Campus Serving Students With Autism

LORTON, Va., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rivermont: A New Story School (Rivermont) NOVA campus is proud to announce an open house showcasing our new building. The NOVA campus is relocating to a larger space and has been working for several months to outfit our new building to better serve our students.

Join us October 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to tour the new campus serving students with autism and emotional support needs in the northern Virginia community. This multimillion-dollar investment ensures that Rivermont students have a productive and high-quality learning environment.

"I'm proud that Rivermont staff will have the opportunity to continue their vital work in providing high-quality educational experiences for students," said Dr. Paul Volosov, Founder and Chair, New Story. "We know the learning environment matters, and it is important that students have the right space to support continued growth. This new campus will do just that."

The expansion is part of a larger multimillion-dollar investment in building updates, renovations, and relocations undertaken by New Story, which acquired Rivermont in 2020 and immediately began prioritizing building projects.

"We're so pleased that our students are going to benefit from this new campus for many years to come," said Brandon Timmons, Regional Vice President, New Story Schools. "We're thankful that we joined the New Story family last year and can already see the incredible investments they make in our students, families, and communities."

In addition to the new NOVA campus location, other updates in process include:

- Relocating the Alleghany Highlands campus to a new space,

- Relocating the Hampton location to a new space,

- Undertaking substantial renovations and updates to our Roanoke campus, and

- Smaller upgrades to several other schools.

Visit 8540 Cinder Bed Road, Suites 1750 and 8550 Cinder Bed Road, Suite 100, Lorton, VA 22079 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on October 20. Staff will be on hand to conduct tours and answer questions. Light refreshments will be served. Please find more information here.

SOURCE New Story Schools