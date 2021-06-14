RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC Selects SS&C's Front-to-Back Solution

WINDSOR, Conn., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC (RiverNorth), a leading opportunistic strategy investment manager, has chosen SS&C's front-to-back solution to manage its $5.3 billion portfolio. SS&C will provide front-, middle- and back-office services for RiverNorth's registered funds, private funds and institutional SMAs portfolios.

"We were looking for a solution to simplify and streamline operations and reporting, and SS&C delivered," said Jon Mohrhardt, President and Chief Operating Officer, RiverNorth. "With SS&C's front-to-back solution, we have access to a single source of reconciled data across our enterprise, leading to better transparency."

RiverNorth uses SS&C as its fund administrator for its '40 Act and private fund portfolios. When RiverNorth decided to integrate its entire operation on a single front-to-back platform, it turned to SS&C.

SS&C's solution leverages best-in-class components in the front office, including Eze OMS for order management, modeling and pre-/post-trade compliance and Eze EMS for trade execution and analytics. In addition, the technology tightly integrates with SS&C fund administration services to handle trade administration, corporate actions, reconciliations, portfolio accounting and valuations, delivering a fully reconciled Investment Book of Record (IBOR). RiverNorth will also leverage CORE Sightline for performance measurement and data management. All tools work together seamlessly to deliver straight-though processing to power RiverNorth's workflows and reporting.

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with RiverNorth Capital Management," said Una Troy, Head of SS&C ALPS Fund Services. "SS&C leverages the extensive power of our technologies and our deep expertise to create solutions to solve our clients' operational challenges. With SS&C's front-to-back offering, our clients can fully focus on growing their business while we take care of the rest."

About RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC

RiverNorth is an investment management firm founded in 2000 that specializes in opportunistic strategies in niche markets where the potential to exploit inefficiencies is greatest. RiverNorth is an institutional investment manager to registered funds, private funds and separately managed accounts. Learn more at https://www.rivernorth.com

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

