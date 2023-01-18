RIVERSIDE COUNTY FAIR & NATIONAL DATE FESTIVAL RETURNS ON FEBRUARY 17 FOR 10 DAYS AT THE FAIRGROUNDS IN INDIO -- IT'S A DATE!

Contact MPower Media for Press Credentials

INDIO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a date! The family-favorite Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival is back for ten days beginning Friday, February 17, and will feature a wide array of fun for everyone!

Sponsored by Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, the festival, which takes place at the Riverside County Fairgrounds at 82-503 CA Highway 111, Indio, 92201, will return February 17-26 and feature attractions unique to Riverside County, including the Greater Palm Springs area. Guests will enjoy exhilarating carnival rides, live music, date cooking demonstrations, Blue Ribbon competitions, cute farm animals, and their favorite fair foods.

"The Fair and Date Fest hasn't happened since before the pandemic, and the community keeps telling us just how excited they are to have their premier annual event back in the Coachella Valley," said event manager Chris Pickering, Founding Partner of Pickering Events. "With 75 years of history, the Fair and Date Fest is the largest event in the county centered on celebrating community achievement. Whether you excel in the arts, animal care, culinary field, or a variety of other endeavors, there's a chance for you to win a coveted Blue Ribbon."

Pickering also noted that guests can now purchase advance tickets online for significant savings and to avoid long entry lines once at the Fairgrounds. "The best deal for locals is a $30 Season Pass that allows a guest entry into the event all ten days," Pickering added. "And with the grandstand lineup we're about to announce, you'll want to visit more than once."

All ten days of the event will feature grandstand entertainment, and guests can receive early access to purchase reserved seating tickets by subscribing to the Fair and Date Fest's email list.

"Fantasy Springs Resort Casino is proud to sponsor the Date Festival this year. After a three-year hiatus, we are thrilled to bring this wonderful family event back to the Coachella Valley," said Paul Ryan, General Manager & COO of Fantasy Springs. "Like the Fair itself, our resort and casino have something for everyone: gamblers, golfers, fine diners, and fans of big name entertainment, from country, R&B, and rock to soul, Latino stars, and comedy greats."

Originating as a festival to celebrate the end of the annual date harvest, the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival customarily welcomes over 250,000 guests each February. In addition, the Fairgrounds hosts various community-focused events all year long, ranging from multi-day festivals to private events.

Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival

Dates & Hours of Operation

Friday, February 17: 3:00 - 10:00 pm

Saturday, February 18: 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Sunday, February 19: 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Monday, February 20: 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Tuesday, February 21: 3:00 - 10:00 pm

Wednesday, February 22: 3:00 - 10:00 pm

Thursday, February 23: 3:00 - 10:00 pm

Friday, February 24: 3:00 - 10:00 pm

Saturday, February 25: 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Sunday, February 26: 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

For more info about the festival, please visit

https://www.datefest.org/p/about/faqs

To purchase tickets visit www.datefest.org

