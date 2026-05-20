Riverside, Formerly Riverside.fm, Officially Adopts Its New Name and Moves to Riverside.com

The change reflects the company's evolution from a 2020-era remote podcast recording tool into the all-in-one studio for recording, editing, livestreaming, and repurposing, now used by major media brands, marketing teams, and millions of users and their guests worldwide.

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside, formerly Riverside.fm, today announced it has officially adopted the Riverside name and moved its home to riverside.com. The riverside.fm domain now redirects to riverside.com. No action is required from current customers.

The shift marks the company's evolution from a remote recording app for podcasts into the all-in-one studio platform for recording, editing, livestreaming, and repurposing video and audio content, now used by Microsoft, Spotify, The New York Times, and Marvel, as well as by millions of users and their guests worldwide.

Riverside started in 2020 as a remote 4K recording tool aimed at video podcasters, a category the company helped invent. Six years later, the product is an all-in-one studio covering the full content workflow: 4K recording, video and audio editing, livestreaming, webinars, end-to-end podcast production from recording to hosting, and AI-powered repurposing into clips, social posts, captions, transcripts, translations, and show notes.

Microsoft, Spotify, The New York Times, and Marvel use Riverside to produce podcasts, marketing videos, webinars, internal communications, and broadcast-grade interview content. Continued investment in the platform includes Co-Creator, Riverside's chat-based AI editing agent built directly into the editor that turns raw recordings into ready-to-share clips, captions, and social posts through plain-text prompts.

"When we started Riverside in 2020, we were building for video podcasters, and the .fm made sense. Six years later, that isn't what we are. Recording is one piece of what Riverside does. Editing, livestreaming, repurposing, all of it lives inside one product, all of it AI-native. The .com matches what the company has actually become. We didn't change the name for a new identity. We changed it because the old one had become too small."

— Nadav Keyson, CEO and co-founder of Riverside

Riverside acquired the riverside.com domain in 2025 as the company matured from a recording app for podcasters into a studio platform used by enterprises, broadcasters, marketers, and individual creators. The full transition to the new domain was completed in 2026. Riverside.com is the company's primary home going forward.

"The conversation we have with customers today is different from the one we had two years ago. Marketing teams want video and webinars. Broadcasters want interview studios. Podcasters want end-to-end production with AI editing and repurposing. They all end up at Riverside for the same reason: it's the all-in-one place to record, edit, livestream, and repurpose at a quality bar that used to require a full production studio. Becoming Riverside, on riverside.com, lets the brand show up consistently for all of them."

— Abel Grünfeld, VP of Marketing at Riverside

Riverside's product direction continues along the same axis: deeper AI capability across the recording-to-publishing workflow, broader functionality for media and enterprise teams, and ongoing investment in the recording infrastructure the company was built on. Co-Creator is one example of the kind of investment Riverside plans to keep making.

ABOUT RIVERSIDE

Riverside is the all-in-one studio platform for recording, editing, livestreaming, and repurposing high-quality video and audio content, with end-to-end podcast production built in. Founded in 2020 by brothers Nadav Keyson and Gideon Keyson, Riverside is used by Microsoft, Spotify, The New York Times, and Marvel, alongside millions of users and their guests worldwide, to produce podcasts, video content, marketing assets, webinars, and broadcast-grade interviews. Riverside is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and operates as RiversideFM, Inc. Learn more at riverside.com.

SOURCE Riverside