Riverside Research Awarded $160M Contract with Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to Accelerate Commercial Technology Adoption for National Security

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Research has won a competitive award to aid DIU in its stated mission to "strengthen national security by accelerating the adoption of commercial technology throughout the military and bolstering our allied and national security innovation bases." The contract was awarded with a one-year base and four one-year options for providing continued subject matter expertise and engineering services, spanning a total period of performance of five years and an overall estimated value of $160M. "This competitively bid contract represents confidence in Riverside Research's support to DIU's mission and serves as an essential element of our overall Department of Defense (DoD) R&D program portfolio," said Shiloh Dockstader, Director of the Commercial Innovation Center.

Target’s new GenAI-powered chatbot, Store Companion, is designed to make team members’ jobs easier and enhance the shopping experience.

Under this contract, Riverside Research will provide technical, engineering, and advisory support to DIU and its mission partners to prototype, transition, and scale commercial technologies across the DoD. Riverside Research's DoD science and technology (S&T) experts, commercial technology and business executives, project managers, and due diligence analysts will help DIU expand the national security innovation base and drive venture investment in commercial capabilities to support national security use cases.

As an innovator in curating defense and intelligence solutions, Riverside Research will execute DIU's acquisition procedures, providing cross-functional strategic engagement and due diligence support in addition to subject matter expertise across numerous innovation portfolios, including:

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML);

Autonomous and counter-unmanned systems, robotics, and drones;

Cybersecurity and telecommunications for resilient and trusted systems;

Energy resiliency, storage, and logistics;

Biosurveillance and virtual reality / augmented reality (VR/AR) training technologies for human systems;

Commercial space sensing, launch, and on-orbit logistics;

Digital platforms and developer ecosystems;

Maritime; and

Emerging commercial technology areas such as quantum sensing, hypersonics, and advanced materials.

"As an independent nonprofit focused on our nation's security, Riverside Research has an ongoing commitment to advancing the acquisition, prototyping, and operational deployment of cutting-edge technologies across the DoD and IC enterprise," said Dr. Steven Omick, President and CEO of Riverside Research. "Our support to the DIU mission yet again positions us as a significant catalyst for transformative advancements at the speed of industry, ensuring readiness and resilience in national defense strategies."

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a national security nonprofit serving the DoD and Intelligence Community. Through the company's Open Innovation Center (OIC), it invests in multidisciplinary research and development, and encourages collaboration. Riverside Research's areas of expertise include Object and Activity Detection; Accelerated AI/ML; Zero Trust; Open Architectures; Computational Electromagnetics; Plasma Physics; Precision Timing; Terahertz Imaging; Commercial Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR); Collection Planning; and more. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org.

SOURCE Riverside Research