Riverside Research Awarded $18.6M Technical Sensors Radar Support Contract

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Research, an independent, nonprofit company, announces it has been awarded the Technical Sensors Radar Support (TSRS) Contract. The $18.6M, seven-year, sole-source contract provides the Air Force Technical Applications Center (AFTAC) with mobile sensor engineering, operations, programming, logistics, and sustainment support to the dual-band COBRA KING radar system. This contract enables Riverside Research to continue supporting AFTAC in its advancement of technologies, long-term system and mission support objectives, and management of the significant programmatic and technical risks associated with the nation's most sophisticated and capable collection sensors.

Riverside Research has been an active mission partner to AFTAC for over 25 years, providing engineering and technical support, mission planning, radar system subject matter expertise, performance evaluation, and research into emergent technologies across the national radar development industry. The national security company employs a range of system, software, and mission subject matter experts who identify and help resolve system performance and functional limitations to enhance system and mission capabilities.

"We are honored to continue our long-standing, trusted partnership with AFTAC in advancing national radar missions by providing our technical expertise to solve national security challenges," said Riverside Research President and CEO, Dr. Steven Omick.

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a national security nonprofit serving the DoD and Intelligence Community. Through the company's Open Innovation Center (OIC), it invests in multidisciplinary research, development, and encourages collaboration. Riverside Research's areas of expertise include Object and Activity Detection, Accelerated AI/ML, Zero Trust, Open Architectures, Computational Electromagnetics, Plasma Physics, Precision Timing, Terahertz Imaging, Commercial ISR, Collection Planning, and more. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org .

