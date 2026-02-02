Riverside Research Earns 2025 HIREVets Gold Medallion for Excellence in Veteran Recruitment and Retention

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National security nonprofit Riverside Research, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, proudly announces it has been awarded the 2025 HIREVets Gold Medallion through HireVets.gov. Recognized in the large employer category, Riverside Research met the rigorous criteria required for the Gold Medallion, including retaining at least 75% of veteran employees and maintaining a workforce comprised of at least 7% of veterans.

"We're honored to receive the HIREVets Gold Medallion for the second consecutive year," said Larry Johnson, Intelligence Production Manager and Chair of the Veterans' Employee Resource Group at Riverside Research. "Recruiting and retaining veterans in our workforce is reflective of our deep commitment to national security and an acknowledgement that top talent emerges from dedicated military service."

Riverside Research was honored to attend the 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Awards Ceremony on Jan. 29 at the Department of Labor's Frances Perkins Building in Washington, D.C.

In addition to retention and hiring benchmarks, large employers earning the Gold HIREVets Medallion must also demonstrate the presence of a formal leadership development program and an established veteran organization or resource group.

"I'm proud of the many veterans on the Riverside team," said Dr. Steven Omick, Riverside President and CEO. "The expertise and lived experience of our veterans, many who have operated the very technologies and systems we develop, is an invaluable asset to our workforce."

Riverside Research also received the Northern Virginia Chamber (NVC) Veteran Employee Resource Group of the Year in the fall.

Learn more about the HIREVets Medallion Program at HIREVets.gov.

To learn more about how Riverside Research is an ideal fit for veterans seeking employment, visit the military section of its careers page: Military - Riverside Research

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a national security nonprofit serving the DOD and Intelligence Community. Through the company's Open Innovation Center (OIC), it invests in multidisciplinary research and development and encourages collaboration. Riverside Research's areas of expertise include Object and Activity Detection; Accelerated AI/ML; Zero Trust; Open Architectures; Computational Electromagnetics; Plasma Physics; Precision Timing; Terahertz Imaging; Commercial Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR); Collection Planning; and more. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org.

