Riverside Research Presents Highest Organization Honors to 10 Employees

Named for the founder of Riverside Research, the Lawrence H. O'Neill Award for Sustained Excellence is presented to those who maintain a superior performance record over the course of several years. Mr. O' Neill founded Riverside Research in 1967 when it evolved from Columbia University's Electronics Research Laboratory. He remained the organization's President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees until his retirement in 1990.

Named for the company's late Executive Vice President, The Ralph J. Mastrandrea Memorial Award recognizes select employees' outstanding achievements in the year, reflecting Mr. Mastrandrea's dedication to Riverside Research.

"We are proud to have the opportunity to present these prestigious awards every year," said Riverside Research President and CEO Dr. Steven Omick. "These individuals demonstrate the selfless dedication, professionalism, and integrity of Mr. O'Neill and Mr. Mastrandrea, carrying-on the qualities and legacy of the organization's founding history."

Riverside Research is a not-for-profit organization chartered to advance scientific research for the benefit of the US government and in the public interest. Through the company's open innovation concept, it invests in multi-disciplinary research and development and encourages collaboration to accelerate innovation and advance science. Riverside Research conducts independent research in machine learning, trusted and resilient systems, optics and photonics, electromagnetics, plasma physics, and biomedical engineering. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org.

