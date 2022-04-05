Riverside Research President and CEO, Dr. Steven Omick, Selected as Finalist in Chief Executive Officer Category of WashingtonExec 2022 Chief Officer Awards

Under Omick's leadership, Riverside Research recently launched and implemented several initiatives providing high mission impact and value to the national security community. While navigating the support of multiple government programs during the pandemic, Omick guided Riverside Research to focus on Internal Research & Development (IRAD) in areas of most immediate need to government customers.

"Leveraging our not-for-profit advantage allows us to remain informed and adapt quickly to a rapidly changing defense environment," Omick explains. An example is our Commercial Innovation Center (CIC). "By harnessing the talent and information accessible through our CIC and Open Innovation Center and focusing our recruitment and retention efforts on attracting new employees with diverse backgrounds and skill sets, we align ourselves with the federal government's needs every step of the way."

WashingtonExec will recognize Dr. Omick and other named finalists at a special event held in McLean, Virginia on May 11, 2022.

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a not-for-profit organization advancing scientific research in the interest of national security. Through the company's Open Innovation Center (OIC), it invests in multi-disciplinary research and development and encourages collaboration to accelerate innovation and advance science. Research areas include: AI/ML, Secure and Resilient Systems, Optics, Electromagnetics, Commercial ISR, and Collection Planning. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org.

