Riverside Research Proudly Sponsors Unmanned Systems Academic Summit

The Summit facilitates an open dialogue on emerging technologies and trends in UAS education, research, and applications. This year, the Summit addresses an expanded array of unmanned systems, augmentation, and automation topics across ground-based, aerial, and maritime applications.

"Unmanned Aerial Systems are a critical technology for the future of our local economy," said Sinclair President and CEO, Dr. Steven L. Johnson. "Sinclair is committed to helping provide a highly skilled workforce and this Summit is an excellent way to bring partners together and move this industry forward. We appreciate Riverside Research's support and generosity in making it possible for so many students to attend."

"This Unmanned Systems Academic Summit is important for several reasons. Unmanned systems and autonomy stand to change the way many commercial, defense, and intelligence systems operate," says Riverside Research CEO, Dr. Steven Omick. "As an organization researching automation, artificial intelligence, and augmentation for the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, we are honored to partner with Sinclair College and The Ohio State University to sponsor the Summit. This is an important opportunity for academia, industry, government and students to come together and prepare for what's next in unmanned systems."

The Unmanned Systems Academic Summit will be held at Sinclair College in Dayton, Ohio on September 17, 2019. Registration is open to industry, academic, and government professionals. Additionally, students are encouraged to attend from any college or university and are eligible for free registrations made possible through Riverside Research's sponsorship.

"The sponsorship provided by Riverside Research has made it possible for students to attend the Summit that otherwise could have missed a great opportunity to learn more about unmanned systems research and the broader industry," said Sinclair College student and intern Drew Clawson. "I am really excited to attend and expand my network."

About The Ohio State University and Sinclair College National UAS Training and Certification Center Partnership

In 2014, the leadership of The Ohio State University's College of Engineering and Sinclair College's National UAS Training and Certification Center recognized the need for a collaborative and open forum to share research developments, instructional best practices, and ongoing trends related to unmanned systems. The institutions jointly formed, and continue to host, the Unmanned Systems Academic Summit annually to meet these stated goals and to provide an opportunity for those from industry, government, and academia to network, share lessons learned, and advance partnerships. Now in its fifth year, the Summit continues to grow and enable the development of the unmanned systems industry.

Riverside Research is a not-for-profit organization chartered to advance scientific research for the benefit of the US government and in the public interest. Through the company's open innovation concept, it performs multi-disciplinary research and development and encourages collaboration to accelerate innovation and advance science. Riverside Research conducts independent research in machine learning, artificial intelligence, trusted and resilient systems, optics and photonics, electromagnetics and plasma physics. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org .

