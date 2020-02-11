Riverside Research Welcomes Dr. Jeff Druessel, VP of Strategic Development

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Druessel on the Riverside Team," says Riverside CEO Steve Omick. "Jeff will be working with the rest of our Leadership Team to develop a strategy that combines our internally funded Open Innovation Concept (OIC), our top-notch staff, and our extensive facilities to address new mission areas and customers in the Defense and Intelligence markets."

Dr. Druessel's career began as a scientist and acquisition officer with the US Air Force. His Air Force career included assignments with the Air Force Systems Command, Air Force Research Laboratory, and the National Reconnaissance Office. After retiring from the Air Force, Dr. Druessel joined SAIC, where he developed solutions to the Department of Defense and National Intelligence Community's most challenging problems. He most recently served as Sr. Director of the National Security Space Business Unit at L3Harris.

Dr. Druessel received a BS in engineering physics from the University of Illinois, an MS in systems management from the University of Southern California, and an MS and a PhD in engineering physics from the Air Force Institute of Technology.

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a not-for-profit organization chartered to advance scientific research for the benefit of the US government and in the public interest. Through the OIC, Riverside invests in multi-disciplinary research and development in machine learning, trusted and resilient systems, optics and photonics, electromagnetics, plasma physics, and acoustics. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org.

