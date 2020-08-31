Riverside Research Welcomes Dr. Lisa Porter to its Board of Trustees

"I am excited to have Dr. Porter back on the Riverside Research Board," said Dr. Steve Omick, President and CEO. "Her extensive experience in the Defense R&D and Intelligence Communities will help shape our growth strategies here at Riverside Research."

Dr. Porter has nearly 25 years of experience in the defense and technology industries and is currently the Co-President and Co-Founder of LogiQ, Inc., providing high-end management, scientific, and technical consulting services. She also held leadership roles at In-Q-Tel, Teledyne Scientific & Imaging, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the National Aeronautics and Space Administrations (NASA), and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

Dr. Porter returned to her Riverside Research Board of Trustee duties effective August 1, 2020.

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a not-for-profit organization chartered to advance scientific research for the benefit of the US government and in the public interest. Through the company's open innovation concept, it invests in multi-disciplinary research and development and encourages collaboration to accelerate innovation and advance science. Riverside Research conducts independent research in machine learning, trusted and resilient systems, optics and photonics, electromagnetics, plasma physics, and acoustics. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org .

