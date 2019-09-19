Riverside Research Welcomes Dr. Neil McCasland to their Board of Trustees

Prior to joining ATA, Dr. McCasland retired from the US Air Force as a Major General after a 34-year career. He culminated his Air Force career as Commander, Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where he led the USAF's $4B science and technology program. He was responsible for a global workforce of over 10,000 people in the laboratory's component technology directorates, including the 711th Human Performance Wing and the Air Force Office of Scientific Research.

"We are grateful to have Dr. McCasland join the Riverside Research Board of Trustees," said Mr. John Giering, Chairman of the Board. "His experience as commander of AFRL and expertise in emerging technology and intelligence programs are great assets to Riverside Research's technology roadmap, research and development initiatives, and overall strategic growth."

Dr. McCasland began his Riverside Research Board of Trustee duties effective 27 June 2019.

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a not-for-profit organization chartered to advance scientific research for the benefit of the US government and in the public interest. Through the company's open innovation concept, it invests in multi-disciplinary research and development and encourages collaboration to accelerate innovation and advance science. Riverside Research conducts independent research in machine learning, trusted and resilient systems, optics and photonics, electromagnetics, plasma physics, and biomedical engineering. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org .

