Riverside Research Welcomes Dr. Rob Denz as Director of Trusted and Resilient Systems

Dr. Denz brings over 12 years of experience capturing, leading, and successfully executing Department of Defense and Intelligence Community cybersecurity efforts. He received his BS in computer engineering and computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and later earned his PhD in computer engineering from Dartmouth College. Dr. Denz's career began with the Air Force Research Laboratory as a computer engineer, which then led him to a variety of technical and leadership roles at Lockheed Martin, Assured Information Security, Draper, and BAE Systems.

"I am very excited to have Dr. Denz on board," said Riverside Research President and CEO, Dr. Steve Omick. "His background and experience make him an outstanding asset to our research team. We look forward to his leadership as we continue to expand the OIC and build on the innovative solutions that our mission partners have come to count on."

As a key member of the OIC, Dr. Denz will lead the company's independent research and development (IRAD) efforts in trusted systems, continue to build our customer portfolios, and transition capabilities and technologies into other business units within the organization.

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a not-for-profit organization chartered to advance scientific research for the benefit of the US government and in the public interest. Through the company's Open Innovation Center (OIC), it invests in multi-disciplinary research and development and encourages collaboration to accelerate innovation and advance science. Research areas include: Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Trusted and Resilient Systems, Electromagnetics, Hypersonics, Precision Timing, and Commercial ISR. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org .

