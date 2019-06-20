Riverside Research Welcomes Two New Members to Their Board of Trustees

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Research is pleased to announce the election of Dr. Gisele Bennett and Mr. Alfred Grasso to its Board of Trustees.

Dr. Bennett is a senior executive with a strong background in both basic and applied research and development across multidisciplinary programs. She has been serving in academia for over 29 years and is currently the Senior Vice President for Research and professor of electrical and computer engineering at Florida Institute of Technology.

Mr. Grasso is the former President and CEO of The MITRE Corporation, a not-for-profit, federally-funded research and development organization focused on systems engineering. He held the position from 2006 to 2017 and currently serves as a trustee and consultant for the organization. He also serves on the Board of Directors of NetScout Systems, a publicly traded company that provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cybersecurity solutions.

"The addition of Dr. Bennett and Mr. Grasso is invaluable," said Mr. John Giering, Chairman of the Riverside Research Board of Trustees. "Dr. Bennett's wealth of knowledge in all facets of research and development provides a necessary perspective to our Board of Trustees and Mr. Grasso's expertise in leading high-end research organizations is an ideal alignment with our own strategic growth. We are grateful to have their combined expertise to guide Riverside Research's future."

Dr. Bennett and Mr. Grasso began their Riverside Research Board of Trustee duties effective April 4, 2019.

Riverside Research is a not-for-profit organization chartered to advance scientific research for the benefit of the US government and in the public interest. Through the company's open innovation concept, it invests in multi-disciplinary research and development and encourages collaboration to accelerate innovation and advance science. Riverside Research conducts independent research in machine learning, trusted and resilient systems, optics and photonics, electromagnetics, plasma physics, and biomedical engineering. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org .

