RIVERSPRING LIVING BREAKS GROUND ON RIVER'S EDGE, NEW YORK CITY'S FIRST AND ONLY LIFE PLAN COMMUNITY

RIVERDALE, N.Y., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverSpring Living officially broke ground today on River's Edge, a transformative new senior living community that will become New York City's first and only Life Plan Community. Located on RiverSpring Living's expansive 32-acre campus along the Hudson River and just minutes from Manhattan, River's Edge will offer a world-class, luxury living experience designed for adults age 62 and older.

River's Edge River’s Edge will feature high-end apartment residences paired with resort-style amenities, creating an unparalleled lifestyle that blends elegance, convenience, and vibrant community living. As a Life Plan Community, River’s Edge will provide residents with peace of mind and long-term financial security through a continuum of care that evolves with their needs.

River's Edge is sponsored by RiverSpring Living, a nonprofit organization with more than a century of service to older adults. Its legacy includes the internationally recognized Hebrew Home at Riverdale, a leader in skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and memory care.

"This groundbreaking represents more than the start of construction—it is the realization of a bold vision for how older adults can live with independence and vibrancy," said Jeffrey S. Maurer, Chairman of the RiverSpring Living Board of Trustees. "River's Edge is the next chapter in our 100+ year legacy of meeting the evolving expectations of seniors while ensuring security for the future."

River's Edge will feature high-end apartment residences paired with resort-style amenities, creating an unparalleled lifestyle that blends elegance, convenience, and vibrant community living. As a Life Plan Community, River's Edge will provide residents with peace of mind and long-term financial security through a continuum of care that evolves with their needs.

"River's Edge will redefine aging in New York City, offering a dynamic, engaging lifestyle in a setting that is both luxurious and deeply supportive as health needs change," said David V. Pomeranz, President & CEO of RiverSpring Living.

Occupancy is expected in December 2028, marking a significant milestone in expanding innovative housing options for older adults in New York City.

Designed to foster connection, wellness, and lifelong enrichment, River's Edge will include thoughtfully curated amenities, beautifully designed residences, and access to the full spectrum of care services that have defined RiverSpring Living's reputation for excellence. These include:

On-site wellness concierge suite of services staffed by NewYork-Presbyterian doctors

Pilates studio

Pickleball and tennis courts

Indoor salt-water swimming pool and sauna

State-of-the-art fitness center

RiverSpring Living enlisted Chicago-based Integrated Development II (ID2) as its development consultant, Perkins Eastman as its architecture firm, and Consigli Construction as its construction manager and general contractor. Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, and HJ Sims, a market leader in senior living financing, recently announced the successful closing of River's Edge, with the largest senior living tax-exempt bond transaction, providing $632, 925,000 in financing for River's Edge.

About RiverSpring Living

RiverSpring Living is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping older adults live the fullest lives they can, supported by a comprehensive range of services including independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and home care. With over 100 years of service, RiverSpring Living is a trusted leader in aging services, anchored by the renowned Hebrew Home at Riverdale.

SOURCE RiverSpring Living