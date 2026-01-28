Riverview Village Vision Takes Shape in Dublin

With more than an $11 million investment by the City of Dublin for infrastructure, Riverview Village will occupy the west bank of the Scioto River in Historic Dublin that's adjacent to Bridge Park and the iconic Dublin Link pedestrian bridge. Riverview Village is designed to become a flagship location across the region and impact residents, visitors and the business community with its unique architecture, and vibrant communal hub geared toward collaboration and entrepreneurship.

Development of the new area has been in play since 2023 with COhatch completing this private-public partnership agreement in December.

"This is our biggest initiative to date and one that truly showcases the work that COhatch excels at which is to revitalize, renovate and repurpose downtown areas while retaining their historical significance," said CEO Matt Davis, and co-founder of COhatch. "We believe this to be the largest undertaking of its kind in the United States; one in which we are creating the future of work and life – a place where thousands of entrepreneurs, innovators, small business owners and the like can live their best lives in the communities that they love and feel inspired and supported."

Situated on the Scioto River, Riverview Village will fuse art and commerce, business and leisure, new and old, in a way reflective of Historic Dublin and the City's future. Among the planned uses for the village-like campus, COhatch is developing a new 14,000-square-foot headquarters with private offices, coworking and meeting spaces, and a 100+ person event space. The development will include COhatch's current headquarters building and three fully restored turn-of-the century houses with outdoor patios that will be used for work retreats, where visitors can enjoy an immersive experience of innovating, socializing and dining. Other planned uses include hosting small business fairs, start-up events and national speakers' series.

During the evening hours and on weekends, Riverview Village will become a community gathering place where art and family festivals and vendor street markets will be held for members and the public.

North High Brewing, located in an 1890 farmhouse listed on the National Register of Historic Places, will be refreshed to align with the newly revitalized area, along with a new riverfront restaurant, bar and café concept called Reds. Reds will feature a world-class chef and be developed and managed by COhatch's new Lifestyle Group, a division dedicated to managing events, restaurants and bars owned by COhatch.

A focal-point kiosk will provide entry to the new village from the Dublin Link and lead to Dublin's future expansive green space, Riverside Crossing Park West. COhatch also will construct publicly accessible decks, patios and steps leading up to the outdoor areas overlooking the river and park.

Riverview Village will offer special tax incentives to small business owners that COhatch is directly passing along and using to the benefit of small business members, breaking tradition with how tax incentives are shared.

"Riverview Village represents a highly connected environment for innovation and entrepreneurship, offering a unique experience in a truly premier location," said Dublin City Manager Megan O'Callaghan. "It reflects Dublin's vision as a sustainable, connected and resilient city of choice. This development advances our goal of bringing people together through technology, shared experiences, healthy living and well-planned infrastructure, in a way that serves people now and into the future."

In support of the communities it serves, COhatch offers the GIVE Scholarship program which provides scholarships each year to more than 1,000 501c3 organizations aligned with its city partners and philanthropic goals. Startups can apply for Boost Scholarships that are designed to enable their business model and help them grow by providing free access to coworking space and other critical entrepreneurial resources.

COhatch members gain access to all COhatch tools and resources, including its 7,000+ member community, hundreds of meeting spaces, 41 work locations, free personal events in COhatch spaces, complimentary café, discounts at their Florida beach house, and much more. Membership is available on tiered basis with more information found here.

