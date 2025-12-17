COhatch Nears Completion on Downtown Revitalization, Prepares to Open Hamilton Bank Hall and Eyrie Cocktail Lounge

2025 Hamilton "Citizen of the Year" to Run Local Operations

DUBLIN, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly three years of planning and development, social entrepreneur COhatch is nearing completion of its revitalization of downtown Hamilton, Ohio with two new unique concepts including its first-ever Eyrie Cocktail Lounge and Bank Hall event venue. The work and lifestyle brand is now offering hard hat tours of its soon-to-open downtown Hamilton complex. This marks the 37th building restoration and transformation for the company.

Redevelopment of the former 26,000-square-foot, three-story iconic bank building at 219 High St. began in late 2023 in partnership with the City of Hamilton and the Greater Chamber of Commerce. Formerly known as the Second National Bank, the building will house the coworking, meeting and conference facilities of COhatch Hamilton by day, and, by night, will transition into a 7,400 square foot venue for business and social use, such as charity galas, weddings and other social gatherings. The Bank Hall, set across from the famous Alexander Hamilton statue in the town square, holds 160 people and can accommodate a variety of room arrangements for maximum flexibility.

Next door and connected to The Bank Hall is the Eyrie Cocktail Lounge that will offer a sophisticated yet casual environment with a focus on craft cocktails and upscale small plates. Eyrie will open to the public from 5 to 11 p.m. weekdays, noon to midnight on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Eyrie is designed to be a stand-alone experience for the public but also can be used for larger events in The Bank Hall.

"COhatch's mission is to restore and redevelop downtown areas to spur economic growth and inspire entrepreneurs, small business owners and non-profits to live their best lives," said Matt Davis, CEO and co-founder of COhatch. "We were founded on the principles of giving back and making a difference in the communities that we serve through our high-impact programs that include social good activities, financial donations and support for emerging businesses. Our goal is to create a sense of belonging, purpose and well-being for our members and the greater community. Our latest endeavor enhances Hamilton's economic, culinary and social scene through an elevated experience that will attract more people downtown."

Expected to open in mid-February, COhatch Hamilton is currently accepting applications for Founding Coworking and Private Office Members, who will benefit from early and enhanced coworking access along with a full suite of professional and lifestyle amenities to support work, community, and celebration. This includes priority access to help build the COhatch Hamilton business ecosystem and VIP access to Eyrie, including bartending classes and preferential reservations. Reservations to book events are now underway for The Bank Hall and group gatherings at Eyrie at COhatch.com/bank-hall and theeyriehamilton.com.

With these additions, the COhatch business and member community ecosystem grows to 39 locations in seven states and represents a highly curated set of historic and rehabilitated buildings offering unique spaces and features such as podcast and theatre rooms, game rooms, and indoor/outdoor spaces in mostly walkable neighborhoods. The company currently has six locations throughout the Cincinnati area, including properties in Hyde Park, Kenwood, Mason, Milford, Over-the-Rhine and Covington.

Tyler McCleary, recently named Hamilton "Citizen of the Year" by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, will run local operations for COhatch and continue his work to do good in the community through programs offered by COhatch, along with championing his support for HamilTurkey and other charitable causes.

In support of the communities it serves, COhatch offers the GIVE Scholarship program which provides scholarships each year to 50 501c3 organizations in each market to organizations aligned with COhatch's philanthropic goals. Non-profits can apply to become GIVE scholars from now through January 1 to take advantage of in-kind community memberships that COhatch provides nonprofits with access to space and meeting rooms and all the amenities of a COhatch membership.

In addition, startups can apply for Boost Scholarships that are designed to support local startups, with a specific focus on minority- and women-led businesses, by providing free access to coworking space and resources as they grow.

To date, COhatch has awarded more than $6.5 million in scholarships, and 978 nonprofit and 479 startup scholarships.

Members gain access to all COhatch resources such as its 10,000+ member community, hundreds of meeting spaces, 39 work locations, free personal events in COhatch spaces, complimentary café, discounts at their Florida beach house, and much more. Membership is available on tiered basis with more information found here.

To schedule a tour of the new Hamilton facilities, sign up here.

About COhatch

COhatch is a thriving ecosystem of work, social and family spaces designed to help people live fuller, more connected lives. Members enjoy access to services, activities and amenities that integrate work, family, well-being, and community impact. Founded in 2016 by a group of friends committed to building better lives and stronger neighborhoods, COhatch has grown into a hub of innovation, opportunity and collaboration. The company operates 41 locations across seven states and with its Impact programs has donated more than $6.5 million in scholarship funds and helped more than 978 startups and 479 nonprofits. COhatch continues to create spaces where people can live, work, and thrive together. Learn more at www.cohatch.com and follow COhatch on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

