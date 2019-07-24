Riverview Wealth Partners Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverview Wealth Partners, LLC, located in Wexford, PA, is announcing their one-year anniversary. Riverview Wealth Partners, LLC is affiliated with Stratos Wealth Advisors. Stratos Wealth Advisors is the RIA-Only channel of the Stratos Wealth Network of Companies. It was created in 2016, under the leadership of Founder and CEO, Jeff Concepcion, to meet the growing demand of advisors who wanted to build an independent advisory business with the support of experienced resources.

"We are excited to arrive at our one-year anniversary," says Tony Pratt, Founding Partner. "Every day we continue our goal of always putting our clients' needs first."

"It's great to have such a talented team as part of the Stratos family," says Concepcion. "The fact that Riverview Wealth works continuously to bring people towards financial wellness through a process specifically tailored to each individual is exactly what we like to see in our partners."

"As we are experiencing more growth each day, this year marks an ongoing journey to help more people reach their financial goals," says William Baker. "Our Mission is simple: We partner with our clients as a fiduciary and use our expertise to build an investment & planning strategy that helps our clients achieve both lifetime and legacy goals."

About Stratos Wealth Network

Stratos Wealth Network is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, Stratos Wealth Management, Stratos Wealth Alliance, Stratos Wealth Enterprises, and Fundamentum. Stratos includes a national network of over 285 experienced financial advisors and financial planning practitioners working in 110 offices, across 26 states.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $1 billion in advisory assets as of June 30, 2019.

Stratos Wealth Partners, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $6.2 billion in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $6.4 billion in brokerage and third party managed assets for a total of $12.6 billion as of June 30, 2019

Fundamentum, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $388 million in advisory assets as of June 30, 2019.

Media Contact: Kevin Elvington

(440) 505-5608

kelvington@stratoswp.com

SOURCE Stratos Wealth Partners

