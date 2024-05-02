Riviana Foods Adds a Trio of Tasty Offerings to Minute® Rice Cups

Flavorful New Rice Varieties Include Hot Honey Chicken, Long Grain & Wild Rice with Herbs, and Sticky Rice

HOUSTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riviana Foods Inc. ("Riviana"), America's leading rice company, is expanding its Minute® Rice Cups assortment with exciting new flavors like Hot Honey Chicken Seasoned Rice Cups and Long Grain & Wild Seasoned Rice with Herbs Cups, alongside Sticky Rice Cups, a contemporary and game-changing option. With these latest additions, consumers now have a broader range of rice choices available from Minute Rice Cups, allowing them to effortlessly enhance the taste and convenience of their meals.

The Hot Honey Chicken Seasoned Rice Cups embrace the popular 'swicy' food trend in one convenient cup and are perfect for those craving the ideal balance of sweet and spicy. This unique option combines a savory chicken flavor with medium heat and the subtle sweetness of honey, melded with paprika, turmeric, and red peppers. The Long Grain & Wild Seasoned Rice with Herbs Cups offers a fresh take on a timeless favorite. Consumers can expect a fusion of long grain and wild rice, enhanced with a savory seasoning of onion and garlic, and finished with zesty herbs. And finally, enthusiasts of sushi and poke dishes have reason to celebrate with the launch of the Sticky Rice Cups. This innovation allows consumers to forget the tedious process of cooking sticky rice and enjoy hassle-free sushi and poke preparation in a cinch.

"With a keen eye on consumer trends and wants, Riviana Foods is thrilled to present an expanded selection of delicious Minute Rice Cups choices," said Erica Larson, Director of Marketing at Riviana Foods. "These latest releases establish Minute Rice as a brand that addresses the diverse preferences of consumers, offering varieties that align with current trends, classic flavors, and everyday convenience."

Ready in 60 seconds in the microwave, Minute Rice Cups come in a two pack of single-serving BPA-free cups. They pair well with a wide range of cuisines and dietary preferences. Simply enjoy them on their own or mix in your favorite ingredients for a quick and easy meal.

The Hot Honey Chicken Seasoned Rice Cups are available at select retailers across the country and will continue to grow in distribution. The Long Grain & Wild Seasoned Rice with Herbs Cups and the Sticky Rice Cups are available regionally along the East Coast at select retailers. To locate the nearest store that carries these new varieties, please visit https://minuterice.com/where-to-buy/.

About Riviana Foods Inc. and Minute® Products

Riviana Foods Inc. ("Riviana") is the largest processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice products in the United States. The Riviana family of well-known brands includes Minute®, Success®, Mahatma®, Carolina®, RiceSelect® and Tilda®. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Riviana is a subsidiary of Ebro Foods, S.A., a company known as the global leader in rice.

The Minute product line includes an assortment of Instant Rice and Quinoa, ready in five minutes and 10 minutes depending on the grain type, as well as an assortment of Minute Rice Cups, packaged in convenient, single-serve BPA free cups and ready in one minute.

