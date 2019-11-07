Riviana Foods Expands Ready To Serve Rice Plant In Memphis

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riviana Foods Inc. announced today that it has expanded its production capacity for its microwaveable rice products under the Minute® rice brand.

This expansion, a $27 million investment which will double current operational output, represents the second time in three years that Riviana has implemented a significant capital project to improve its ready to serve production capabilities at its state-of-the-art 400,000 square foot processing and packaging plant located at 2314 S. Lauderdale Street in Memphis. As a result of this expansion, approximately 25 additional jobs will be created in production, shipping, maintenance and supervision increasing the total number of employees at the plant to 384.

According to Enrique Zaragoza, Riviana's Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, because of the continued increased demand for ready to serve products in the U.S., Riviana has improved its operational capability to meet the requirements of this rapidly growing market segment. "We will be in a stronger position to meet or exceed customer needs for the product," he said. "Just as important, this investment confirms our commitment as a partner with our employees and the Memphis business community."

This is the fifth expansion at the Riviana complex which began in 2006 with the purchase of approximately 310 acres of land on South Lauderdale and the Company being granted a 12-year PILOT incentive for its investment to acquire the property and construct and equip the facility. With this most recent expansion, the Company secured an additional 7-year PILOT incentive.

Minute Ready to Serve products offer consumers variety and nutrition with exceptional proportioned convenience in just 60 seconds perfect for anyone with an on the go lifestyle. There are currently 19 varieties from which to choose including, Jasmine Rice, Multi-Grain Medley, Organic Brown Rice, Organic White Rice, Organic Red and Organic White & Red Quinoa.

Riviana Foods Inc. is North America's largest processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice products and its second largest pasta manufacturer. The Riviana family of well-known brands includes Minute®, Mahatma®, Success®, Carolina®, Comet®, Adolphus®, Blue Ribbon®, RiceSelect®, Gourmet House®, Ronzoni®, Creamette®, Skinner®, San Giorgio®, Prince®, Catelli®, American Beauty®, No Yolks®, Wacky Mac® and Light & Fluffy®.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Riviana is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ebro Foods, S.A., a leading Spanish food company.

