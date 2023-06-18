RIYADH AIR - NEW NATIONAL CARRIER FROM ARABIA ARRIVES IN PARIS TO SHOW THE WORLD THE FUTURE OF FLIGHT

PARIS, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new chapter in travel has arrived on the global stage with the world class, digitally-led airline Riyadh Air, making its international debut at the 54th bi-annual Paris Air Show. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner adorned with Riyadh Air's unique livery touched down after a stunning fly-over the city of Riyadh for its first official reveal on Monday 12th June.  

Riyadh Air launches globally
Riyadh Air launches globally

The disruptive new airline from Saudi Arabia will fly to more than 100 destinations, and reach 100 million visitors, by 2030 making Riyadh City a hub for global travel and encouraging visits to the Kingdom for business and leisure. The airline will bring a new level of attention to detail to guest experience and has technology that will raise the bar for the industry. The brand identity captures the heritage of the Kingdom whilst being modern and forward thinking with the tagline 'The Future Takes Flight'.    

The aircraft is on display at the show, allowing visitors to view the unique indigo aircraft livery up close. Its lavender colour is symbolic of the welcoming and hospitable nature of the people in the Kingdom, as well as being a natural plant that carpets Saudi Arabia during spring and the tail design captures the movement of canopy tents in the desert. 

Riyadh City is rapidly becoming a major player in global business and the rapid Saudi economic growth, which is targeted to be in the top 15 globally by 2030, is outperforming other major economies. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has many developing tourist sites, such as Al Ula, Diryah, and Qiddiyah, and the national airline will make the Kingdom more accessible whilst positioning Riyadh City as a global leader in aviation excellence. 

The airline, which will join the global aviation sector with RX as its Airline Designator Code, is a catalyst for the Kingdom's National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the National Tourism Strategy by leveraging the Kingdom's strategic location connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe.  It is chaired by governor of the Public Investment Fund, His Excellency Yassir Al-Ramayyan with Tony Douglas CEO at the helm.      

RIYADH AIR -- NOVA COMPANHIA NACIONAL DA ARÁBIA CHEGA A PARIS PARA MOSTRAR O FUTURO DA AVIAÇÃO AO MUNDO

RIYADH AIR -- LA NUEVA AEROLÍNEA NACIONAL DE ARABIA LLEGA A PARÍS PARA MOSTRAR AL MUNDO EL FUTURO DE LOS VUELOS

