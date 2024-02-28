Riyadh Air Partners with Adobe to Deliver Personalized Global Travel Experiences, Powered by Generative AI

News provided by

Riyadh Air

28 Feb, 2024, 09:54 ET

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riyadh Air and Adobe today announced a strategic technology partnership. As Saudi Arabia's new world-class airline, Riyadh Air will integrate with a broad range of travel partners, both in the Kingdom and globally, allowing guests to manage their entire travel experience through its digital properties. As the lead systems integrator, IBM Consulting will employ Adobe's Experience Cloud technologies to create a cohesive and tailored travel journey for Riyadh Air guests.

Continue Reading
Riyadh Air Partners with Adobe to Deliver Personalized Global Travel Experiences, Powered by Generative AI
Riyadh Air Partners with Adobe to Deliver Personalized Global Travel Experiences, Powered by Generative AI

With plans to carry its first passengers in 2025, Riyadh Air aims to connect the Kingdom to more than 100 destinations around the world, supporting both the National Aviation Strategy's and National Tourism Strategy ambitions to bring 330 million annual visitors to the Kingdom by 2030. 

"We're on a mission to shape the future of travel and meet guest's expectations of their travel experience," said Adam Boukadida, chief financial officer at Riyadh Air.  "Through our strategic partnership with Adobe, we will be able to create incredible, personalized experiences for our guests at every stage and every moment of their journey, from planning their trips towards booking and boarding their flight and towards the arrival destination across the world."

"As a new digitally native airline, Riyadh Air has an opportunity to push the boundaries of what's possible when it comes to delivering personalized, real-time digital experiences for air travelers," said Anil Chakravarthy, president, Digital Experience Business at Adobe.  "The airline's vision, combined with the power of Experience Cloud and generative AI, holds the promise of setting entirely new standards for digital experiences in the travel industry and beyond."

Adobe technology will be used by Riyadh Air to offer a seamless, end-to-end travel experience to the guests traveling globally to and from Saudi Arabia, as well as those traveling domestically within the Kingdom. Within Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP) will play a critical role in delivering highly personalized experiences to customers. Adobe Real-Time CDP will manage Riyadh Air's first party customer data and combine it with data from its partners to create a unified view of each customer, that always respects privacy and consent. Based on this unified profile, Riyadh Air will be able to use other applications and services within Experience Cloud and Adobe Firefly to deliver personalized experiences, powered by generative AI and machine learning.

Riyadh Air will use Adobe Sensei GenAI capabilities within Adobe Experience Cloud to create the vast variations of on-brand copy required to deliver personalized campaigns at scale. Real-time insights and interactions, powered by Adobe Experience Platform, will ensure Riyadh Air will be able to offer travelers in the moment communications on their preferred channel. These insights will also be used to empower teams to understand the type of experiences and content that resonate with its culturally diverse and global guests, ensuring Riyadh Air delivers exceptional guest experiences every time.

Riyadh Air will be a world-class airline, adopting the global best sustainability and safety standards across its advanced fleet of aircraft equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology. The airline is expected to add USD20 billion to the Kingdom's non-oil GDP growth, and create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs around the globe.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2350177/Riyadh_Air_Adobe_partnership.jpg

SOURCE Riyadh Air

Also from this source

TURKISH AIRLINES E RIYADH AIR ASSINAM MEMORANDO DE ENTENDIMENTO DE COOPERAÇÃO ESTRATÉGICA

TURKISH AIRLINES E RIYADH AIR ASSINAM MEMORANDO DE ENTENDIMENTO DE COOPERAÇÃO ESTRATÉGICA

Turkish Airlines (TK) e Riyadh Air (RX) assinaram um Memorando de Entendimento de Cooperação Estratégica para oferecer uma ampla gama de benefícios...
TURKISH AIRLINES ET RIYADH AIR SIGNENT UN ACCORD DE COOPÉRATION STRATÉGIQUE

TURKISH AIRLINES ET RIYADH AIR SIGNENT UN ACCORD DE COOPÉRATION STRATÉGIQUE

Turkish Airlines (TK) et Riyadh Air (RX) ont conclu un protocole d'accord de coopération stratégique afin de proposer une gamme complète d'avantages...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.