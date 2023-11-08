Riyadh Hosts Decade-Milestone Retail Leaders Circle Summit and takes center stage on global retail

News provided by

Retail Leaders Circle (RLC)

08 Nov, 2023, 10:03 ET

The 10th edition of the Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit brings the world's leading retail conversations to Riyadh, highlighting the Kingdom's position as a regional retail hub and fostering groundbreaking collaborations.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Leaders Circle (RLC), Middle East and North Africa's preeminent annual strategic forum for the retail, real estate, tourism and related sectors, announces the theme of its 10th edition: "Fearless Innovation: Charting the Next Frontiers". The flagship event will convene notable global and regional industry leaders on February 19-20, 2024 at The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh to highlight the importance of international dialogue, action, and consensus to drive systemic positive change.

Continue Reading
Riyadh Hosts Decade-Milestone Retail Leaders Circle Summit and takes center stage on global retail
Riyadh Hosts Decade-Milestone Retail Leaders Circle Summit and takes center stage on global retail

The 10th anniversary edition of the Summit will see a confluence of global CEOs, senior policymakers, innovators, and investors from over 40 countries and across industries, including retail, real estate, tourism, and technology, to drive discussions and share their diverse perspectives and experiences.

Themes of discussion will include:

  • The New Growth Agenda
  • The Lifestyle Destinations Frontiers
  • AI & Tech: Powering Progress
  • Leadership in the New Normal
  • Purpose, Profit and Conscious Consumerism
  • The Future Disruption Catalysts.

"For a decade, Retail Leaders Circle has cemented its legacy by pushing boundaries, embracing disruption, and pioneering change in the global retail industry," said Panos Linardos, Chairman of Retail Leaders Circle. "Riyadh is the ideal host city for the 10th anniversary of Retail Leaders Circle as Saudi Arabia's retail narrative extends beyond commerce; it exemplifies how, through fearless cross-industry innovation and collaboration, retail can redefine a nation's trajectory."

As part of Saudi Arabia's transformative journey towards becoming a top global retail hub and the biggest in the Middle East and Africa, Retail Leaders Circle also highlights the retail sector's pivotal role as a key pillar of Vision 2030. A cornerstone of the Kingdom's GDP, retail fuels economic growth, emphasizing non-oil revenue streams and invigorating consumer spending.

By serving as a strategic platform for influential conversations, Retail Leaders Circle acknowledges Saudi Arabia's retail milestones and positions the Kingdom as a leading force in the global retail landscape.

Media contacts:
Daniela Gorini | [email protected] | 058 129 3083
Ihab Yousef | [email protected] | 055 768 4150

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2270918/RLC.jpg

SOURCE Retail Leaders Circle (RLC)

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.