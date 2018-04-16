Riyadh Office Real Estate Market by Major Projects 2017-2021 - Elegance Tower, Al Saedan Towers, Tijan Plaza, Hamad Tower, Tatweer Tower

The report covers current and future retail demand and supply on the basis of gross leasing area. Retail mall categories along with their annual rental rates have also been presented in the report. In addition, current and future supply gap along with upcoming retail projects have also been showcased in the report. This report will help industry consultants, real estate and construction companies, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.



Evolution of the retail sector has transformed the Kingdom's landscape from small unorganized retail outlets and line shops to the development of large scale shopping malls with international brands, entertainment zones and world class hypermarkets. The primary reason for this trend is because retailers have realized the higher footfall from regional and super regional malls as a result of integrated spaces and shift in consumer shopping experience towards leisure and entertainment.

Apart from the rising tourism in Riyadh, more domestic households opting to stay within the country during vacations have resulted in higher retail earnings. Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) had announced during 2015 to allow 100% foreign ownership in retail businesses. This move is expected to increase demand for retail space by international brands in the coming years.

Retail Mall Categories



Average Rental Rates

The rental rate charged by mall developers varies across different mall categories in Riyadh. It is evident that rental rates for regional and super regional mall are much higher in comparison to community centers and stand alone stores because of better location, potential to get international brands and reputed anchor stores to the mall and robust infrastructure facilities. Within these regional and super regional malls however, rental rates differ based on area, location within the mall and brand power.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Introduction

Retail Demand And Supply

Retail Mall Categories

Average Rental Rates

Future Retail Demand And Supply



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Sizing And Modeling

Consolidated Research Approach

Limitations



3. Saudi Arabia Retail Real Estate Market

3.1. Overview

3.2. Factors Influencing The Sector Of Retailing In Saudi Arabia

Retail Spending Trends

Increasing Growth And Expenditure By The Youth Population

Rising Disposable Income

Increasing Presence Of Hypermarkets And Supermarkets

Easing Government Regulation

Riyadh'S Annual Shopping Festival

Lack Of Recreational Activities

Climate Conditions

Rental Practice And Lease Term Contracts



4. Riyadh Retail Real Estate Market

4.1. Retail Demand And Supply, 2012-2016

4.1.1. Retail Supply

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

4.1.2. Retail Demand

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

4.1.3. Supply And Demand Gap, 2012-2016

4.2. Retail Mall Categories, 2016

4.2.1. Average Rental Rates, 2012-2016

4.3. Future Retail Demand And Supply, 2017-2021

Future Retail Supply

Major Retail Projects

Future Retail Demand (2017-2021)

Key Upcoming Malls In Riyadh City

4.3.1. Future Outlook And Future Supply And Demand Gap, 2017-2021



5. Analyst Recommendations



6. Case Studies

6.1. Khurais Mall

6.2. Othaim Mall (Eastern Ring Road)

6.3. Othaim Mall (Khurais Road)

6.4. Al Sadhan Mall (Khurais Road)



Companies Mentioned



Elegance Tower

Al Saedan Towers

Tijan Plaza

Hamad Tower

Tatweer Tower

