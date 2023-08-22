Rizing Tide Foundation Announces 2023 Crest Scholarship Recipients

The foundation awards 20 scholarships to a third cohort of BIPOC students who are pursuing physical therapy careers

PHOENIX, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizing Tide , a foundation dedicated to creating a more racially diverse and inclusive physical therapy (PT) workforce, proudly unveils the latest cohort of beneficiaries for its prestigious Crest scholarship program. Demonstrating unwavering dedication for a third consecutive year, Rizing Tide has awarded 20 more scholarships to outstanding BIPOC students embarking on physical therapy careers. 41 scholarships have been provided to date, bringing the total amount pledged to students to just under $1.1 million.

Ten exceptional graduate students representing diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds who are enrolled in Doctor of Physical Therapy programs across the United States have been chosen to receive full Crest scholarships. Furthermore, another ten graduate students have been selected as Crest Rizing Stars and will be granted partial scholarships to support their educational journeys.

"We're ecstatic that Rizing Tide received more than 400 applications this year, reflecting the improvements made in pipeline development and the growing need for support for students pursuing a career in the physical therapy profession," said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC , founder of Rizing Tide. "This year's Crest applicants represent 126 schools and we are so thankful to the educators, administrators and our alumni for helping spread the word about our goals. Together, we can rise to new heights, achieving a future that embraces excellence and equity in the PT profession."

Each full scholarship recipient will receive up to $14,000, facilitating the coverage of tuition, room and board, textbooks, and other essential expenses for the upcoming academic year. This scholarship is renewable annually until a scholar's graduation, provided they maintain outstanding academic levels. Crest Rizing Stars will receive up to $5,000 for the same purposes, also renewable annually. The selection process, executed by a distinguished panel of accomplished healthcare and business professionals, assessed the candidates based on their potential to enact lasting change, academic excellence, personal integrity, leadership qualities, and attributes becoming a healthcare professional.

Meet the 2023 Rizing Tide Foundation Crest scholarship recipients and their corresponding universities:

DaNya Raelynn Horne , University of Southern California , Division of Biokinesiology and Physical Therapy

, , Division of Biokinesiology and Physical Therapy Emmanuel Noye , North Central College , School of Education and Health Sciences

, , School of Education and Health Sciences Georgina Janet Orozco , University of California, San Francisco / San Francisco State University , Department of Physical Therapy

, / , Department of Physical Therapy Hana Fakhoury , Northwestern University , Feinberg School of Medicine

, , of Medicine Holly Mackenzie Brown , Duke University , School of Medicine

, , School of Medicine Josephine Cooke , the University of Washington , Department of Rehabilitation Medicine

, the , Department of Rehabilitation Medicine Marquan Cromartie , Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University , School of Allied Health Sciences

, , School of Allied Health Sciences Natalie El-Zayat, the University of Michigan-Flint , College of Health Sciences

, College of Health Sciences Sanwal Dilshad, California State University, Northridge, College of Health and Human Development

Veoletta Range Dyer , the University of Central Florida , College of Health Professions and Sciences

Meet the 2023 Rizing Tide Foundation Crest Rizing Star scholarship recipients and their corresponding universities:

Brandon Guerrero , California State University, Northridge, College of Health and Human Development

, California State University, Darwin Sandoval , Saint Joseph's University , School of Health Professions

, , School of Health Professions Elisiah Ann Jones, the University of Alabama at Birmingham , School of Health Professions

, School of Health Professions Faith Maxine Blanchard-Ludanga , the University of Tennessee , College of Health Professions

, the , College of Health Professions Joel Nnaemeka Nweke , the University of Texas at San Antonio , School of Health Professions

, the , School of Health Professions Joshua Hubbard , who is attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham , School of Health Professions

, who is attending the , School of Health Professions Karen Joy Dansker, the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences

for Health Sciences Li Chen , Duke University , School of Medicine

, , School of Medicine Lytzy Hernandez, Duke University , School of Medicine

, School of Medicine Nia Imani Ahart , University of Michigan-Flint , College of Health Sciences

"The Rizing Tide Beachcomber selection committee undertook a monumental task of selecting these 20 Crest scholars from the finalist pool this year," said Dr. Emmanuel Fajardo, PT, DPT , a Rizing Tide Beachcomber and regional director of rehabilitation services for Kaiser Permanente, Northern California. "We look forward to witnessing the ripple effect these emerging industry frontrunners will create in the physical therapy field. With the ambitions and dedication of this third fleet of Crest scholars, we firmly believe that the future of our profession is promising, and our pride in their accomplishments knows no bounds."

Prospective candidates are invited to apply for the next Crest scholarship cycle, which opens in March 2024. Rizing Tide also provides scholarships for licensed DPTs who are pursuing a residency program in the U.S. The application window for the Surge scholarship is currently open. To learn more about the Rizing Tide Foundation and its scholarship programs or to apply, please visit: www.rizing-tide.com .

ABOUT RIZING TIDE:

Rizing Tide was founded in 2020 by Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC, to help bridge the diversity gap in the physical therapy profession. She is the co-founder of WebPT and a physical therapist with more than 25 years of experience in the rehab therapy industry. The foundation awards yearly scholarships to BIPOC PT students and residents in an effort to make a meaningful, generational impact on the industry. Learn more at www.rizing-tide.com .

