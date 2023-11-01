Rizing Tide Foundation Announces 2023 Surge Scholarship Recipients and 100% Graduation Rate

Physical therapists from various racial and ethnic backgrounds who are pursuing residency programs in physical therapy to be awarded $30,000 in scholarships

PHOENIX, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizing Tide , a foundation dedicated to creating a more inclusive physical therapy (PT) workforce through its scholarship program focused on supporting racially and ethnically diverse students and residents, proudly unveiled today the 2023 recipients of its annual Surge scholarship program . Three doctors of physical therapy enrolled in residency programs across the United States were selected to receive financial assistance for their residency expenses.

Each recipient of the Surge scholarship will be granted a one-time sum of up to $10,000 to offset residency expenses such as tuition, room and board, education expenses, and other fees associated with their residency programs. The recipients were chosen by a distinguished panel of accomplished healthcare and business professionals, known as the Beachcombers, based on academic achievements, their potential to impact the physical therapy sector, personal integrity, and the quality of their recommendation letters.

"With each fleet of new Rizing Tide scholars, I am reminded that the future of the physical therapy profession is bright," said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC , the founder and CEO of Rizing Tide. "These scholars are change makers full of resolve and ingenuity that will help to elevate the physical therapy field. In our third year of providing financial assistance and educational enrichment for these trailblazers, we are proud of the 100% DPT graduation and residency completion rates of our scholars. It's all about developing a community that provides a sense of belonging, connection, encouragement and support to propel them forward on their professional voyage."

The 2023 Rizing Tide Foundation Surge scholars include:

Lena Naomi Parker , who holds a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Regis University and attends the Orthopaedic Residency program at California State University-Long Beach

, who holds a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from and attends the Orthopaedic Residency program at Cortez Espinoza , who holds a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Azusa Pacific University and attends the Orthopaedic Residency program at Kaiser Permanente Southern California

, who holds a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from and attends the Orthopaedic Residency program at Kaiser Permanente Southern California Thomas Samaan , who holds a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of Texas and attends the Neurologic Residency program at Northwestern University & Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

"Committed to their professional advancement and to supporting different communities in serious need of board-certified specialty care, the recipients of the 2023 Surge scholarship demonstrate dedication to their craft," said Sharon Hwang , a Rizing Tide Beachcomber and the partner and Chief Operating Officer at MSP Sports Capital. "Rizing Tide stands with pride in its support of these individuals as they strive to deliver expert care within the field. I can't wait to see what the future holds for these three distinguished Surge scholarship recipients."

Prospective candidates are invited to apply for the next Surge scholarship cycle, which opens in July 2024. Rizing Tide also provides scholarships for students who are in pursuit of a Doctorate of Physical Therapy (DPT) and identify as BIPOC. The application window for the Crest scholarship will open in March 2024.

For more information on the Rizing Tide Foundation, including scholarship eligibility requirements, how to apply, and the selection process, visit: www.rizing-tide.com .

ABOUT RIZING TIDE:

Rizing Tide was founded in 2020 by Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC, to help bridge the diversity gap in the physical therapy profession. She is the co-founder of WebPT and a physical therapist with more than 25 years of experience in the rehab therapy industry. The foundation awards yearly scholarships to BIPOC DPT students and residents in an effort to make a meaningful, generational impact on the industry, and has pledged a total amount of more than $1 million to students to date. This achievement underscores the foundation's unwavering commitment to the success of their beneficiaries and their mission to create a more diverse and inclusive future for the physical therapy profession. Learn more at www.rizing-tide.com .

