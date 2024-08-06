Rizing Tide Foundation Announces 2024 Crest Scholarship Recipients

Rizing Tide grants 20 scholarships to its fourth cohort of students from various racial and ethnic backgrounds who are pursuing careers in physical therapy.

PHOENIX, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizing Tide , a foundation dedicated to expanding access to physical therapy (PT) care by creating a more inclusive workforce, unveiled today the 2024 recipients of its annual Crest scholarship program . This program offers financial support and educational enrichment to racially, ethnically and experientially diverse students pursuing their doctorate degree in physical therapy. This year, Rizing Tide proudly awarded 20 scholarships, totaling up to $570K if renewed by the recipients.

"This year, we received more than 400 applications from 130 DPT programs, reflecting the heightened demand for support and improving diversity among students pursuing physical therapy careers," said Dr. Heidi Jannenga , PT, DPT, ATC, founder of Rizing Tide. "Now in our fourth year of awarding scholarships, we see the flywheel of momentum growing, with a 100% graduation rate and multiple board-certified therapists in our scholastic community. By working together, we create more opportunities for people to aspire to become a PT and to seek out PT services. The future remains bright for this profession!"

Ten exceptional graduate students enrolled in Doctor of Physical Therapy programs across the United States were awarded full Crest scholarships, receiving $14,000 to cover tuition, room and board, textbooks, and other essential expenses for the upcoming academic year. Another ten graduate students were named Crest Rizing Stars, receiving scholarships of $5,000 for the same purposes and to support their educational journeys. These scholarships are renewable annually until graduation, provided recipients maintain exceptional academic performance. The selection process, led by a distinguished panel of healthcare and business professionals, evaluated candidates based on their potential to enact lasting change, academic excellence, personal integrity, leadership qualities, and attributes befitting a healthcare professional. Along with the financial scholarship, these students will receive educational seminars, mentoring and an invitation to attend an annual conference held in Phoenix, in order to build connection and camaraderie and inspire passion for the profession.

"The Rizing Tide selection committee faced a challenging task when selecting this year's 20 Crest scholars. There's such incredible talent and dedication within the physical therapy community," said Dr. Jonathon Lee , PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT, MBA, co-founder of Pickle. "As Rizing Tide welcomes these scholars into its community, we anticipate their profound potential to shape the future of healthcare. Their achievements exemplify resilience, innovation, and a commitment to advancing diversity and equity in our profession. We are excited to support them as they embark on this next step of their education."

Introducing the 2024 Rizing Tide Foundation Crest scholarship recipients and their respective universities:

Jude Alvarado, Maryville University , Myrtle E. And Earl E. Walker College Of Health Professions

, Myrtle E. And Earl E. Of Health Professions Sixela Caballero, Elon University , Health Sciences

, Health Sciences Zachary Chen , George Washington University, School of Medicine and Health Sciences

, Asmaa Embaby , Rutgers , School of Health Professions

, , School of Health Professions Davion Enders-Jones , Texas Tech University, Health Sciences Center

, Jalyn Gorman , Creighton University , School of Pharmacy and Health Professions

, , School of Pharmacy and Health Professions Liliana Campuzano Mondragon , Texas State University at Round Rock , College of Health Professions

, at , College of Health Professions Taliyah Morgan , Tennessee State University , College of Health Sciences

, , College of Health Sciences Alyssa Nelson-Kamalu, Tufts University, School of Medicine

Jake Sentman, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill , Department of Health Sciences

Introducing the 2024 Rizing Tide Foundation Crest Rizing Star scholarship recipients and their respective universities:

Andrea Bejaran Choto, University of Nevada at Las Vegas , Department of Physical Therapy

, Department of Physical Therapy Ka'Leah Davis, Georgia Southern University at Savannah Campus, Waters College of Health Professions

at Savannah Campus, Waters College of Health Professions Makenna Dixon , Washington University in St. Louis , School of Medicine

, in , School of Medicine Jessah J. Doctor , University Of Connecticut , Department of Kinesiology

, , Department of Kinesiology Aliyah Hunter , University of Pittsburgh , School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences

, , School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences James Lee, Hardin-Simmons University, Doctor of Physical Therapy Program

Telkevia Mackey, Duke University , School of Medicine

, School of Medicine Yousef Tamimi , Carlow University, Doctor of Physical Therapy Program

, Carlow University, Doctor of Physical Therapy Program Kathy Trinh, University of Washington , Department of Rehabilitation Medicine

, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine Henry Thomas Woods , Shenandoah University , Dual Doctorate of Physical Therapy and Master of Science-Athletic Training Program

Prospective candidates are encouraged to apply for the upcoming Crest scholarship cycle, opening in April 2025. Rizing Tide also offers a scholarship for licensed DPTs pursuing residency programs in the U.S. called the Surge scholarship. The application period for the Surge scholarship is now open. For more information about the Rizing Tide Foundation and its scholarship opportunities, or to submit an application, please visit www.rizing-tide.com .

ABOUT RIZING TIDE:

Rizing Tide was founded in 2020 by Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC, to help bridge the diversity gap in the physical therapy profession. She is the co-founder of WebPT and a physical therapist with more than 25 years of experience in the rehab therapy industry. The foundation annually awards scholarships to DPT students and residents from underrepresented racial and ethnic backgrounds in an effort to make a meaningful, generational impact on the physical therapy industry, and has pledged a total of $1.5 million to students to date. This achievement underscores the foundation's unwavering commitment to the success of its beneficiaries and its mission to create a more diverse and inclusive future for the physical therapy profession. Learn more at www.rizing-tide.com .

