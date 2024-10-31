Rizing Tide Foundation Announces 2024 Surge Scholarship Recipients

The foundation will award $40,000 in scholarships to students from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds pursuing physical therapy residency programs

PHOENIX, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizing Tide , a foundation dedicated to expanding access to physical therapy (PT) care by creating a more inclusive workforce, proudly announced today the 2024 recipients of its annual Surge scholarship program . Five distinguished doctors of physical therapy enrolled in residency programs across the United States will receive financial support to alleviate the costs of their post-graduate education.

Three scholars were awarded a one-time Rizing Tide Surge scholarship of up to $10,000, which assists with residency-related fees such as tuition and living, travel and continuing education expenses. Two scholars were named Surge Rizing Stars, receiving one-time scholarships of $5,000 for the same purposes. Scholarship recipients are selected by the Rizing Tide Beachcombers, a panel of seasoned professionals within the PT and business community, based on their academic achievements, personal character, potential impact on the PT industry, and strong letters of recommendation.

"As we announce our 2024 Surge scholars, I am continually inspired by the remarkable talent and drive these individuals bring to the physical therapy community," said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT , founder and CEO of Rizing Tide. "The pursuit of specialty education through a residency program offers therapists advanced clinical skills training, mentorship and a leg up in the hiring process—however, the additional financial cost can be a deterrent. The Surge scholarship aims to remove that barrier, priming them to become board-certified specialists and future leaders in our profession."

The 2024 Rizing Tide Foundation Surge scholars include:

Christy Effendie-Peterson , who holds a doctorate of physical therapy from Azusa Pacific University and attends the MAC Performance Physical Therapy Sports Residency

, who holds a doctorate of physical therapy from and attends the Brandon Johnson , who holds a doctorate of physical therapy from Regis University and attends the Regis University Residency in Orthopedic Physical Therapy

, who holds a doctorate of physical therapy from and attends the Shelley Menk , who holds a doctorate of physical therapy from the University of Texas Medical Branch and attends the Women's Health Residency Program at The University of New Mexico

The 2024 Rizing Tide Foundation Surge Rizing Star scholars include:

Juan Rodriguez , who holds a doctorate of physical therapy from the University of Central Florida and attends the University of Miami and Jackson Rehabilitation Hospital's Orthopedic Residency

, who holds a doctorate of physical therapy from the and attends the Andres Ramos , who holds a doctorate of physical therapy from the University of Texas Medical Branch and attends the Harris Health Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency

"I have participated in the Crest and Surge scholarship selection process since the inception of the Rizing Tide Foundation, and the caliber of applicants gets better and better each year," said Mia Gonzales Dean, MBA, MSPT, FACHE , a Rizing Tide selection committee member and the chief operating officer of DriQ Health, Inc. "It gives me so much pride to know how vibrant, strong and diverse the future of physical therapy will be in the hands of these up-and-coming leaders. And the stories of how they overcame adversity to arrive at their chosen vocation is a source of daily inspiration to me and to the entire Rizing Tide community."

Prospective candidates are invited to apply for the next Surge scholarship cycle, which opens in August 2025. Rizing Tide also offers the Crest scholarship which is available to students from underrepresented backgrounds who are pursuing a doctorate of physical therapy (DPT) degree. Applicants must be either undergraduate students accepted in an accredited DPT program, first- or second-year PT students, or PTAs entering a bridge DPT program. Crest scholarships provide up to $14,000 annually per scholar, with the possibility of renewal for two additional years. Applications for the 2025 Crest scholarship will open in April 2025.

For more information about the Rizing Tide Foundation, including scholarship eligibility, application requirements and the selection process, visit: www.rizing-tide.com .

ABOUT RIZING TIDE:

Rizing Tide was founded in 2020 by Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, to help bridge the diversity gap in the physical therapy profession. She is the co-founder of WebPT and a physical therapist with more than 25 years of experience in the rehab therapy industry. The foundation annually awards scholarships to DPT students and residents from underrepresented racial and ethnic backgrounds in an effort to make a meaningful, generational impact on the physical therapy industry, and has pledged a total of $1.7 million to students to date. This achievement underscores the foundation's unwavering commitment to the success of its beneficiaries and its mission to create a more diverse and inclusive future for the physical therapy profession. Learn more at www.rizing-tide.com .

