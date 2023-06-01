Rizing Tide Foundation Awards $500,000 in Scholarships and Announces Opening of Application Window for 2023 Surge Scholarship Program

Applications open to students from underrepresented racial and ethnic backgrounds who are pursuing residency programs in physical therapy

PHOENIX, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizing Tide, a foundation dedicated to creating a more racially diverse and inclusive physical therapy (PT) workforce, announced today that it surpassed a giving milestone: awarding over $500,000 in scholarships to students pursuing careers in physical therapy and working physical therapists entering residency programs. To date, Rizing Tide has awarded 21 scholarships through the Crest and Surge scholarship programs. Applications for the foundation's 2023 Surge scholarship open on June 1, 2023.

"Thanks to the kindness of employers and individuals who care deeply about the field of physical therapy and aspire to build a workforce that reflects the diversity of our global community, the Rizing Tide Foundation has successfully granted over half a million dollars to exemplary students and physical therapists," said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC, founder of Rizing Tide. "With great enthusiasm, we announce the launch of the 2023 Surge scholarship program, inviting physical therapy residents to join our community as they pursue various specialties this year."

Three Surge scholarships are awarded annually to graduating PT students or licensed physical therapists of underrepresented racial or ethnic descent who are entering a residency program. Each Surge scholarship awards a one-time payment of up to $10,000 for each resident and is not open for renewal.

"The Rizing Tide selection committee is enthusiastic about the start of the 2023 Surge scholarship program and is looking forward to choosing the upcoming group of Surge scholars," said Wendy Haro, a Rizing Tide Beachcomber and Software Quality Assurance Manager at WebPT. "This third cohort of Surge scholarship recipients will represent a variety of physical therapy specialties, and we can't wait to assist them as they pursue their specialization."

Applications for the Surge scholarship will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2023. For more information on the Rizing Tide Foundation, including scholarship eligibility requirements, how to apply, and the selection process, visit: www.rizing-tide.com.

ABOUT RIZING TIDE:
Rizing Tide was founded in 2020 by Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC, to empower a new generation of BIPOC leaders in the physical therapy profession. She is the co-founder of WebPT and a physical therapist with more than 25 years of experience in the rehab therapy industry. The foundation awards yearly scholarships to BIPOC PT students and residents in an effort to make a meaningful, generational impact on the industry. Learn more at www.rizing-tide.com.

