R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Latest Lease and Property Sale Deals

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R.J. Brunelli & Co., LLC today announced the recent completion of leases with Dollar Tree, Ulta Beauty, Code Ninjas and other national chains, as well as the sale of a freestanding restaurant site, in various parts of New Jersey.

Ulta is the latest national tenant signed for The Park at Hamburg, now under construction in Wayne, N.J. The 50,150-sq.-ft. retail center is expected to be 100%-leased when it opens in the 3rd quarter of 2020.

The Old Bridge-based retail real estate brokerage's activity was highlighted by continued progress on The Parke at Hamburg, a new 50,150-square-foot center in Wayne that's expected to be 100%-leased upon opening in the third quarter of 2020. In its latest transactions as exclusive leasing agent for the Passaic County property, the firm completed leases with Ulta and The Paper Store for a total of 16,000 square feet, with both expected to open in the third quarter of 2020. Ulta signed for 8,500 square feet, while The Paper Store took a 7,500-square-foot space that will include a 2,000-square-foot mezzanine. In addition to a licensed Hallmark card shop, the multi-branded gift shop will offer party supplies, gift wrap, books, toys, handbags, jewelry and other fashion accessories.

The two newest additions will join such tenants as Learning Care Group, a specialty grocer, Panera Bread and other national retailers and restaurants at the center, which will be located at the signalized intersection of Hamburg Tpk. and Valley Rd. R.J. Brunelli CEO and Principal Ron DeLuca represented the landlord on the Ulta lease, with the tenant represented by David Szabo of BKR Retail Services. R.J. Brunelli President and Principal Danielle Brunelli represented the landlord on The Paper Store lease. (To view a recent video of the site's construction, go to: https://we.tl/t-nvtEHSvyIS.)

Along the Jersey Shore, Ms. Brunelli completed the firm's latest lease for Dollar Tree, signing the chain to a 10,450-square-foot inline location at Laurel Square on Rte. 88 in Brick Township. When it opens in the first quarter of 2020, Dollar Tree will join a tenant lineup at the 246,235-square-foot Ocean County center that includes At Home and a soon-to-open Corrado's Market. R.J. Brunelli serves as exclusive tenant representative for Dollar Tree throughout New Jersey.

In Monmouth County, Senior Sales Associate John Lenaz represented the tenant on a lease that will bring a 2,000-square-foot Code Ninjas learning center to Howell Plaza at 4014 Rte. 9 in Howell. The nationwide franchise chain teaches computer coding and problem-solving techniques to children ranging from 7- to 14-years-old. Code Ninjas expects to open at the neighborhood center in December 2019, joining a mix that includes a soon-to-open Harbor Freight Tools, the U.S. Post Office, MedExpress and CosmoProf. The landlord was represented by Joseph AmecAngelo of CBRE.

Moving west to Mercer County, Ms. Brunelli represented European Wax Center on a lease for a 1,400-square-foot space at Hamilton Marketplace on Rte. 130 and Klockner Rd. in Hamilton Township. The chain expects to open in the second quarter of 2020 at the 970,373-square-foot power center, whose anchors include ShopRite, Kohl's, Ross Stores, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Barnes & Noble, and Ulta. R.J. Brunelli, a preferred broker for European Wax Center, co-brokered the lease with Matt Kenderian of Jeffery Realty.



Further north in Middlesex County, Ms. Brunelli represented Vision Source on a 1,724-square-foot lease at a newly constructed mixed-use property at 29 Washington Ave. in Carteret. The optometry and ophthalmology practice is expected to open in the first quarter of 2020 in the 12,000-square-foot retail portion of the development, which also includes 64 rental units. The site is located directly across from a 55,000-square-foot performing arts center that's now also under construction. R.J. Brunelli is a preferred broker for Vision Source.

In neighboring Union County, the firm completed the sale of the just-closed White Castle site at 1335 South Ave. in Plainfield. Senior Sales Associate Peter Nicholson represented the fast food chain on the transaction, which included the 2,200-square-foot building and 0.3-acre site. David LaBush of Lee Associates represented the buyer, who owns other properties in the Plainfield area.

R.J. Brunelli & Co. serves as exclusive broker for 37 retail properties with a combined gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 2.0 million square feet, and six properties for sale. The properties are located throughout New Jersey. The firm also serves as exclusive or preferred tenant representative for approximately 20 retail, restaurant and service chains. These include representation in various New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania counties for such companies as Dollar Tree, Sally Beauty Supply, TCC Verizon Wireless, Jersey Strong, Urban Bricks Pizza, Modern Acupuncture, European Wax Center, Asian Food Markets, and Legend Park—the latter, a national account.

