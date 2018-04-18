R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- R.J. Brunelli & Co., LLC today announced the recent completion of a series of leases that will introduce national, regional and local retailers, restaurants and personal service providers to sites across New Jersey.

In its role as Dollar Tree's exclusive real estate representative statewide, R.J. Brunelli brokered four additional leases for sites in norther, central and southern New Jersey. In Morris County, Dollar Tree is anticipated to open this June in a 10,113-square-foot endcap space at Mount Arlington Plaza on Howard Blvd. and Seasons Dr. in Mount Arlington. The chain will be taking a space formerly occupied by Kindercare at the 45,100-square-foot center, which is located near I-80. In Essex County, the nation's largest single price-point retailer signed for an 11,513-square-foot endcap unit at Crown Plaza, located at 461 Rt. 46 in Fairfield. The store is expected to open this August at the 120,500-square-foot center, which is anchored by Planet Fitness, the Game Room Store and Signature Leather.

In central New Jersey's Monmouth County, Dollar Tree signed a lease for a 10,920-square-foot-inline space at Navesink Center on Route 36 in Atlantic Highlands, taking a portion of the property's former A&P store. A September 2018 opening is expected at the 43,200-square-foot center, now anchored by Navesink Fitness. Shoring up its presence in the metro Philadelphia market, Dollar Tree signed for a 9,500-square-foot endcap location at 6820 North Crescent Blvd. (Rte. 130) in Pennsauken. The chain is expected to open in March 2019 at the Camden County property, where a former automotive services building is being converted to make way for Dollar Tree and other uses. All four Dollar Tree leases were brokered by R.J. Brunelli President/Principal Danielle Brunelli.

In Bergen County, CEO/Principal Ron DeLuca represented MassageLuxe on a lease for a 2,260-square-foot inline space at Boulder Run, a 173,600-square-foot center anchored by Stop & Shop on Franklin Ave. in Wyckoff. R.J. Brunelli serves as exclusive broker for MassageLuxe in central and northern New Jersey.

In Middlesex County, Senior Sales Associate John Lenaz represented the landlord in a deal that will bring a freestanding Royal Farms convenience store and gas station to a 2.68-acre site located at 913 Middlesex Ave. in Metuchen. The Maryland-based chain, which has been accelerating its expansion in New Jersey, is expected to debut in November 2018 at the property, which is near I-287.

Mr. Lenaz also represented the landlord on two deals at Edison Commons, a 33,000-square-foot center on Route 27 in Edison. Wing Stop, a chain of nostalgic, aviation-themed restaurants serving chicken wings, signed for a 1,234-square-foot inline space. In the second transaction, R.J. Brunelli also represented the tenant, Vepo Day Spa, in a deal that will bring the medi-spa to a 1,261- square-foot inline space. Both businesses expect to open in April. R.J. Brunelli serves as exclusive broker for the property, which is anchored by Aldi.

Elsewhere in Middlesex County, Senior Sales Associate Alan Gott represented the tenant in a deal that brought Math Genie, an after-school enrichment program, to a 2,011- square-foot space at Plainsboro Plaza, a 218,000-square-foot center anchored by Super Fresh. R.J. Brunelli & Co. serves as exclusive real estate representative for Math Genie, which currently has five locations in Middlesex and Monmouth counties.

R.J. Brunelli & Co. serves as exclusive broker for 44 existing retail properties and five centers under construction with a combined gross leasable area (GLA) exceeding 2.0 million square feet, along with two business locations for sale or lease, and five properties for sale. The properties are located throughout New Jersey. The firm also serves as exclusive or preferred tenant representative for approximately 20 retail, restaurant and service chains. These include a national assignment for The Max Challenge, as well as representation in various New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania counties for such major companies as Dollar Tree, 7-Eleven, Sally Beauty Supply, State Tire, TCC Verizon Wireless, and Jersey Strong.

