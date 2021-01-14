R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces New Retail Leases for NJ Sites

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- R.J. Brunelli & Co., LLC today announced the recent completion of leases with Family Dollar, European Wax Center (two transactions), and Liberty Discount Furniture and Mattress for sites in northern and central New Jersey.

At Hawthorne Center, Family Dollar will be opening in endcap space currently occupied by sister chain Dollar Tree, which is relocating to larger endcap unit at opposite end of the property. European Wax Center will be opening in the former GNC space at Heidenberg Plaza in Closter.

In northern New Jersey, the firm signed Family Dollar for a lease for an 11,878-square-foot endcap unit at Hawthorne Center, located at the intersection of Thomas Rd. and Wagaraw Rd. in Hawthorne. The retailer will be taking the space now occupied by sister chain Dollar Tree, which is relocating to a 12,394-square-foot endcap space on the opposite end of the center that previously housed the Flaming Grill Buffet restaurant.

Family Dollar is expected to debut at the 107,700-square-foot Bergen County property in the third quarter of this year, while the relocated Dollar Tree is projected to open in the second quarter. R.J. Brunelli President and Principal Danielle Brunelli represented Family Dollar on the transaction. The firm serves as exclusive leasing representative for Family Dollar and Dollar Tree throughout New Jersey.

Elsewhere in Bergen County, Ms. Brunelli represented European Wax Center on its lease for a 1,640-square-foot inline space at Heidenberg Plaza, located at Closter Dock Rd. and Durie Ave. in Closter. European Wax Center is expected to open in the first quarter of this year in the former GNC space at the 33,000-square-foot center, whose other key tenants include CVS and Verizon.

In Morris County, European Wax Center signed for a 1,358-square-foot endcap unit at Chester Springs Shopping Center, located on Route 206 in Chester. A first quarter 2021 opening is anticipated at the 255,100-square-foot center, whose anchors include ShopRite, Home Goods, and Ulta. Ms. Brunelli represented the tenant on the lease, while Mathew Kendarian of Jeffery Realty represented the landlord. R.J. Brunelli serves as preferred broker for the chain throughout New Jersey.

In Mercer County, the firm signed Liberty Discount Furniture and Mattress to a lease for 2,700 square feet at 2098 US Hwy 1 (near Whitehead Rd.) in Lawrence Township. Liberty is expected to open this spring at the 6,600-square-foot highway strip, joining Dunkin' Donuts. R.J. Brunelli Sales Associate Peter Miller represented both the tenant and landlord on the transaction; the firm serves as exclusive broker for the site, which has one remaining space. This will become the third location for Liberty Furniture, which operates in central and southern New Jersey.

About R.J. Brunelli & Co.

R.J. Brunelli & Co. serves as exclusive broker for 31 existing retail properties with a combined gross leasable area (GLA) exceeding 2.0 million square feet, and five properties for sale. The properties are located throughout New Jersey. The firm also serves as exclusive or preferred tenant representative for approximately 20 retail, restaurant and service chains. These include representation in various New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania counties for such companies as Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Jersey Strong, Urban Bricks Pizza, Modern Acupuncture, European Wax Center, Asian Food Markets, New Jersey Spine and Wellness, Mobile Health Solutions, and Legend Park—the latter, a national account.

