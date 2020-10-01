R.J. Brunelli Leasing Upper Level of Former Sears Store at Seaview Square

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- R.J. Brunelli & Co., LLC today announced that it has been appointed exclusive leasing agent for the upper level of the former two-story Sears building at Seaview Square, a 775,000-square-foot power center in this Monmouth County municipality.

The 93,000-sq.-ft. upper level of the former Sears building at Saview Square offers at-grade parking for 500 cars. Space can be subdivided into units as small as 25,000 sq. ft.

The 93,000-square-foot space can be subdivided into units as small as 25,000 square feet. Major retailers at the property include Costco, Target, Burlington, Big Lots, Sky Zone, Pet Smart, and side-by-side locations of TJX Cos' Homegoods, Marshalls, Home Sense and Sierra Trading Post brands. Marshalls and Homegoods are in the process of relocating to Seaview Square from a nearby site. Upon opening in October, this will reportedly make Seaview Square one of the few centers in the country to house four TJX brands.

The property's anchor mix will also include At Home, now under construction on the lower level of the Sears building.

"The easily accessible upper level of the Sears building is ideal for a variety of big-box concepts, including entertainment, grocery, sporting goods, flooring, household goods and medical, with at-grade parking for 500 cars," said R.J. Brunelli & Co. CEO and Principal Ron DeLuca, who is handling the listing.

Offering direct access to State Routes 35 and 66, Seaview Square draws from a primary five-mile market of 142,673 residents with an average household income of nearly $109,000. The site additionally draws from a daytime population of 146,016 within five miles, 83,476 within four miles and 8,725 within three miles. Daily traffic counts are 44,400 on Route 66 and 39,950 on Route 35.

"With the Garden State Parkway just minutes west on Route 66, Seaview Square additionally draws shoppers from well beyond its primary market, including daytime and overnight visitors to nearby Jersey Shore towns" said Mr. DeLuca. "The site has long been a regional shopping destination and is at the hub of an area that includes such nearby retailers as Wegman's, ShopRite, Kohl's, BJ's, and Raymour & Flanigan."

For leasing information, contact Ron DeLuca at (732) 721-5800, [email protected]

About R.J. Brunelli & Co.

R.J. Brunelli & Co. serves as exclusive broker for 31 existing retail properties with a combined gross leasable area (GLA) exceeding 2.0 million square feet, and five properties for sale. The properties are located throughout New Jersey. The firm also serves as exclusive or preferred tenant representative for approximately 20 retail, restaurant and service chains. These include representation in various New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania counties for such companies as Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Sally Beauty Supply, Jersey Strong, Urban Bricks Pizza, Modern Acupuncture, European Wax Center, Asian Food Markets, and Legend Park—the latter, a national account.

