R.J. Cunningham, Senior Partner at Summit Global Private Wealth, Named to Forbes' 2026 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Global Private Wealth ("Summit Global") today announced that R.J. Cunningham, Senior Partner Advisor, has been named to the Forbes 2026 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list, recognizing top advisors across the country.

This recognition reflects the broader strength and momentum of Summit Global's advisor community, where individual achievements are part of a shared success.

Cunningham works with more than 500 clients to oversee more than $450 million, delivering comprehensive financial planning focused on retirement income, tax strategy, and risk management. In addition to client work, he plays an active role in advisor development, mentoring, recruiting, and firmwide initiatives that support how planning is delivered across the firm.

"R.J. exemplifies the advisors at Summit Global. He is planning-focused, client-centered, and committed to developing others," said Dave Harden, CEO of Summit Global. "His impact extends beyond his own practice and contributes to the strength and growth of our advisor platform. This recognition reflects the collective success of our advisor community."

Over the past 18 months, Cunningham's practice has grown by approximately $300 million in assets, with strong client retention and engagement. He plays a key role in advisor onboarding, training, and the implementation of planning processes across the firm.

Summit Global's advisors grew approximately 62% in 2025. That growth speaks to the strength and collaboration of the firm's advisor community.

"I'm honored to be included in this recognition," said Cunningham. "It reflects the work being done across our advisor community and I'm proud to be part of a team focused on helping clients move forward with clarity and confidence."

Beyond his advisory work, Cunningham also contributes to broader advisor education and financial literacy initiatives through structured workshops and training programs.

The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is developed by SHOOK Research and is based on qualitative and quantitative factors, including industry experience, client retention, compliance records, and practice growth.

For more information on Summit Global, visit www.sgipw.com.

About Summit Global Private Wealth

Summit Global Private Wealth is a comprehensive advisory firm dedicated to helping individuals, families, and business owners navigate the complexities of wealth with clarity and purpose. At the core of its philosophy is a disciplined Managed Risk Approach—designed to prioritize capital preservation while seeking consistent, long-term growth through active management and thoughtful diversification.

The firm delivers integrated financial planning and investment management, including retirement income strategies, tax-aware portfolio construction, risk mitigation, and legacy planning. Every client engagement is tailored, combining institutional-level investment capabilities with a deeply personal advisory experience.

Important Information

The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking (April 2026), developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, including in-person and telephone due diligence meetings, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, and assets under management. Data is as of June 30, 2025. Portfolio performance is not a criterion. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Summit Global nor its advisors pay a fee to be considered for this ranking.

SOURCE Summit Global Private Wealth