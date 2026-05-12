Summit Global Private Wealth's R.J. Cunningham Named to InvestmentNews 5-Star Financial Planners 2026 List

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Global Private Wealth ("Summit Global") announced that R.J. Cunningham, Senior Partner Advisor, has been named to the InvestmentNews 5-Star Financial Planners 2026 list, recognizing his client‑first approach, disciplined growth, and commitment to long-term planning.

This recognition reflects not only Cunningham's individual accomplishments but also the broader strength and collaboration of Summit Global's Private Wealth advisor community, where planning excellence and client outcomes are built collectively.

Cunningham delivers integrated financial planning focused on retirement income, tax strategy, and risk management. In addition to his client work, he plays an active role in mentoring advisors, supporting onboarding efforts, and helping refine planning processes across the firm.

"We're proud and not surprised to see R.J. recognized with this distinction," said Dave Harden, CEO of Summit Global. "We're focused on building a planning-led advisor community, and R.J. is a strong example of what that looks like in practice. He brings a high level of discipline to his client work while also investing time in developing others and strengthening how we deliver advice across the firm."

Each nominee for the InvestmentNews 5-Star Financial Planners list is evaluated based on professional credentials, areas of specialization, business achievements, and a demonstrated commitment to client-focused service over the prior 12 months.

Cunningham attributes his success to a consistent, planning-led approach and the support of a collaborative team environment. His practice has experienced strong growth alongside high levels of client retention and referrals, reflecting the trust built with the families he serves.

"I'm honored to be included in this recognition," said Cunningham. "Our focus is on helping clients make thoughtful, long-term decisions through consistent, disciplined planning. I'm grateful to be part of the team at Summit Global that supports that approach and continues to strengthen how we serve clients."

Summit Global's advisor community continues to expand, supported by a planning-first philosophy and a platform designed to help advisors deliver consistent, high-quality outcomes for clients.

About Summit Global Private Wealth

Summit Global Private Wealth is a comprehensive advisory platform dedicated to helping individuals, families, and business owners navigate the complexities of wealth with clarity and purpose. At the core of its philosophy is a disciplined Managed Risk Approach—designed to prioritize capital preservation while seeking consistent, long-term growth through active management and thoughtful diversification.

The firm delivers integrated financial planning and investment management, including retirement income strategies, tax-aware portfolio construction, risk mitigation, and legacy planning. Every client engagement is tailored, combining institutional-level investment capabilities with a deeply personal advisory experience.

Important information

The InvestmentNews 5-Star Financial Planners 2026 report is based on a nationwide, nomination-based survey conducted November 3 through 28, 2025, designed to recognize financial professionals who demonstrate excellence, integrity, and a strong commitment to helping clients achieve their financial goals. A total of 231 nominations were received, with 80 financial planners ultimately selected after an objective review and benchmarking process led by the InvestmentNews editorial team.

SOURCE Summit Global Private Wealth