From decades of Psycho-Aesthetics to real-world application, Ravi Sawhney introduces the next

evolution of human-centered design in the age of artificial intelligence

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RKS Design, a global leader in industrial design and human-centered innovation, is marking 45 years of practice with the release of a new book highlighting its most impactful work and the evolution of its core methodology, Psycho-Aesthetics. Developed over decades, the approach focuses on understanding human behavior, perception, and meaning as the foundation for successful innovation.

RKS Design RKS Design Marks 45 Years of Innovation with New Book and Introduces PA-AI, a Human Intelligence Layer for AI

Now, that same methodology is being translated into the age of artificial intelligence through PA-AI, a human intelligence layer designed to support AI-driven decision making and innovation.

"AI is incredibly powerful, but it's incomplete," said Ravi Sawhney, CEO of RKS Design and the creator of the Psycho-Aesthetics Methodology, and PA-AI. "It can generate answers, but it cannot determine how people will feel about those answers. And that is what ultimately drives success or failure."

PA-AI builds on RKS's proven Psycho-Aesthetics methodology, transforming decades of human-centered design into a structured, input-driven system that works alongside artificial intelligence. Positioned as a co-pilot, the platform guides decision making across product development, brand strategy, and innovation by aligning outputs with real human behavior and adoption patterns.

"If AI is the engine, PA-AI is the navigator," Sawhney added. "It helps organizations understand not just what can be built, but what should be built, and why people will care."

The platform introduces evaluation metrics including Success Potential Score (SPS), which assesses likelihood of adoption, and Systemic Integrity Score (SIS), which evaluates real-world viability across business and operational factors. Together, these metrics aim to reduce failure rates, often cited as high as 70 to 80 percent, by aligning innovation and AI-driven decisions with human perception before capital is deployed.

Beyond theory, PA-AI is already being applied in real-world settings. In a recent working session with MBA students, the platform was used to develop and refine a live concept focused on consumer behavior, sustainability, and product lifecycle.

Using a "phone swap" model, students explored how structured inputs, ranging from personas and psychographics to business goals and market dynamics, could reshape a product idea around real human motivations. The exercise revealed a key insight: adoption is driven not just by access or price, but by identity. In this case, reframing responsible consumption as a status signal for younger audiences.

The session demonstrated a core principle behind PA-AI: more defined human inputs lead to more meaningful and actionable outputs.

"For decades, industrial designers have worked at the intersection of human behavior, desire, and meaning," said Sawhney. "AI needs that perspective. Without it, we risk building things that work, but don't matter."

PA-AI will be officially introduced in Los Angeles, bringing together leaders across design, technology, and business to explore the future of human-centered innovation and artificial intelligence.

About PA.AI

PA-AI is focused on helping organizations apply artificial intelligence more effectively by accounting for the human factors that influence decision-making.

Built on more than 45 years of Psycho-Aesthetics® research, the company's approach centers on understanding how people perceive value, build trust, and decide to act. This work forms the foundation of what PA-AI calls a Human Intelligence Layer, bringing human understanding into AI-driven processes so teams can evaluate opportunities, align decisions, and move ideas forward with greater clarity.

About RKS Design

RKS Design is a global innovation consultancy recognized for creating iconic, purpose-driven products and brands for over 40 years. With expertise across consumer goods, health tech, and sustainability, RKS blends human-centered design with strategic foresight to help visionaries disrupt their industries. Visit rksdesign.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the development of PA-AI's platform and future business plans. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. PA-AI undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE RKS Design