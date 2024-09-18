RLDatix Acquires SocialClimb, Empowering Healthcare Organizations with Enhanced Provider Reputation Management and Patient Experience Data Insights

With a heritage in safety, RLDatix expands its suite of connected healthcare operations solutions to equip healthcare organizations with a 360-degree view of providers, patient safety and care quality.

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, the leading global provider of connected healthcare operations software and services, announced its acquisition of SocialClimb LLC ("SocialClimb"), a healthcare technology company supplying patient satisfaction, reputation management and revenue growth solutions to provider groups, hospitals and health systems. By adding SocialClimb's capabilities to its comprehensive suite of solutions, RLDatix will now offer a 360-degree view of providers, allowing healthcare organizations to uncover critical insights and trends about how care quality and provider performance contribute to care delivery risk.

"SocialClimb introduces a new phase on our journey to delivering true, connected healthcare operations to our customers," said Jeff Surges, RLDatix CEO. "Listening to patients' unique experiences will allow us to identify trends and empower organizations with even more holistic insights to effectively manage workforce resources and provider performance, while improving operational and financial efficiencies and advancing safer patient care."

SocialClimb helps organizations collect patient satisfaction data – such as Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs), Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS), patient satisfaction, Net Promoter Score (NPS) and patient population demographic data – enabling healthcare leaders to meet patient demand, mitigate workforce shortages and better support clinicians. This functionality will complement and enhance RLDatix's established patient experience capabilities, which include real-time feedback collection and survey management.

Combining insights from RLDatix and SocialClimb enables organizations to increase patient retention and drive new revenue growth by dynamically meeting patient demand using their artificial intelligence-developed predictive algorithm. Unifying innovative, digitally collected data will also drive reputational prowess for healthcare organizations and empower them to reduce administrative burden, prevent harm and improve patient safety outcomes.

"There are clear correlating factors between provider satisfaction scores and reported safety events," said Ty Allen, SocialClimb founder. "When this data is included in a holistic view of an organization's healthcare operations, decision makers gain a powerful understanding of the entire patient journey, allowing for swift and proactive change by leadership to improve care delivery and manage their organizational brand and reputation, thus containing costs and increasing revenue."

With this acquisition, RLDatix adds new functionalities to its extensive Connected Healthcare Operations cloud, advancing the company's mission of enabling safer, more efficient healthcare.

About RLDatix

For more than 20 years, RLDatix has championed safety as our driving force. We are the only organization integrating data across risk, safety, compliance, provider lifecycle and workforce management to provide decision-makers with the critical insights they need to enhance care quality and improve patient outcomes across the enterprise. This approach, prioritizing safety and outcomes for patients, workforces and organizations alike, is what we call connected healthcare operations.

Trusted by thousands of healthcare providers worldwide, we empower them to focus on what matters most: delivering efficient, patient-centered care. Together, we can create a brighter future where meaningful data insights lead to safer healthcare for all. Visit RLDatix.com to learn more.

About SocialClimb

SocialClimb helps healthcare providers target and attract patients by improving their reputations, dominating local search, and growing the value of their healthcare facility no matter how large or small. In addition to helping providers collect reviews and improve their rankings, its industry-leading platform uses deep analytics to deliver targeted reputation ads to attract the most profitable patients. Learn more about SocialClimb at www.SocialClimb.com.

Bailey & Company acted as the exclusive financial advisor to SocialClimb in connection with the transaction.

