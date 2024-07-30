RLDatix and MedStar Health Partner to Improve Patient Safety Using Artificial Intelligence

The partnership will focus on researching patient safety incidents through AI data extraction tools to enable safer healthcare.

CHICAGO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, the leading global provider of connected healthcare operations software and services, announced its new partnership with Medstar Health, the largest healthcare provider in the mid-Atlantic region, to utilize sophisticated AI tools for data extraction to augment patient safety event analysis. The partnership will accelerate collaboration across healthcare organizations to address patient safety concerns.

Data extraction tools, powered by MedStar Health's AI algorithms, will be leveraged with the RLDatix risk management solutions to accelerate research for safety and care delivery best practices. RLDatix scientists will be able to help risk customers facilitate data analysis from thousands of patient safety event reports in seconds with a simple search.

"RLDatix believes that prioritizing patient safety requires industry collaboration to proactively design safety into care delivery processes, instead of designing processes around existing systems with poor safety design," said Jeff Surges, RLDatix CEO. "Through our partnership with MedStar Health, we will provide our RLDatix learning communities with the information they need to address the root causes of safety incidents and develop improvements to make their care processes safer."

By leveraging AI, organizations will be able to extract data in seconds, search specific incidents and find both high-level rates and trends with increased specificity. This will reduce analytical burden and provide organizations with more time, resources and insights to uncover previously unforeseen risk factors affecting patient safety.

"This technology breaks the mold of healthcare systems tackling patient safety on their own," said Raj Ratwani, PhD, Vice President of Scientific Affairs at MedStar Health. "Working with RLDatix means organizations across the country can partner to help protect patients."

RLDatix and MedStar Health's research agreement initiates a collaborative opportunity for the healthcare industry to work together and share best practices in designing safety into the care delivery process.

About RLDatix

RLDatix is on a mission to improve healthcare by enabling a world where patients receive the best and safest care possible. Trusted by thousands of clients around the world, our connected healthcare operations platform combines software and trusted services to empower organizations with critical data insights across risk, safety, compliance, provider lifecycle and workforce management. Our user-centric approach provides a holistic, real-time view of healthcare operations, connecting disparate information across the enterprise – thus giving organizational leadership the contextualized data they need to make better-informed decisions. Visit rldatix.com to learn more.

About MedStar Health

At MedStar Health, we use the best of our minds and the best of our hearts to serve our patients, those who care for them, and our communities. Our 30,000 associates and 4,700 affiliated physicians are committed to living this promise through our core SPIRIT values—Service, Patient first, Integrity, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork—across our more than 300 locations including 10 hospitals, ambulatory, and urgent care centers. As the medical education and clinical partner of Georgetown University, MedStar Health is training future physician leaders to care for the whole person and is advancing care through the MedStar Health Research Institute. From our telemedicine and urgent care services to the region's largest home health agency, we're committed to providing high-quality health care that's also easy and convenient for our patients. At MedStar Health—It's how we treat people. Learn more at MedStarHealth.org.

