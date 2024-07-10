RLDatix Announces Key Leadership Additions to Deliver on Innovation, Customer Experience

August Calhoun and Mike Allelunas are poised to advance RLDatix's strategic growth efforts and enhance operational efficiency across North America and globally.

CHICAGO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, the leading global provider of connected healthcare operations software and services, announces two additions to its executive leadership team. August Calhoun joins as President & General Manager of RLDatix North America, and Mike Allelunas joins as President & General Manager of RLDatix Life Sciences.

In their respective roles, Calhoun will oversee all strategic sales, marketing and operational initiatives to enhance customer experience across the region, and Allelunas will drive innovative strategies to advance the efficiency and effectiveness of the company's global life sciences operations.

About August Calhoun, President & General Manager, RLDatix North America

Calhoun has over 25 years of experience successfully refining go-to market strategies, integrating and leading multi-disciplinary teams and generating significant revenue growth at companies including Optum Insight, Change Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Truven Health Analytics and Dell.

"August has a proven track record of building and scaling organizations for growth and driving digital transformation in the healthcare industry," said Jeff Surges, CEO of RLDatix. "I am confident that with his background and deep understanding of our market, he will enable us to continue to reach our operational goals and service excellence to our customers in North America."

"RLDatix has experienced rapid growth in recent years, and that has enabled the company to successfully build on its admirable mission of making healthcare safer for all," Calhoun said. "I'm excited to work across teams to scale our services and employ our data to better understand and meet the evolving needs of the market and our customers."

Calhoun has a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Delaware and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Mike Allelunas, President & General Manager, RLDatix Life Sciences

Allelunas brings over 30 years of experience across leadership, strategy, operations and sales within the life sciences and healthcare industries, most recently leading the Commercial Solutions business at ConcertAI, a privately held AI-powered SaaS company.

"Mike takes the helm of our life sciences division just as we begin to accelerate and enhance our AI-centered capabilities," Surges said. "His expertise in managing and developing transformative solutions will be invaluable to our company."

"The life sciences field is rapidly evolving and RLDatix is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge software solutions to transform the industry," Allelunas said. "I am thrilled to join this talented team to enhance our market-leading services and solutions, empowering our customers to redefine risk and optimize outcomes within their organizations."

Allelunas earned his BA in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh. He also serves on the board at X-Nav Technologies, which focuses on improving patient outcomes through cutting-edge 3-D navigation technologies for oral surgery.

About RLDatix

RLDatix is on a mission to improve healthcare by enabling a world where patients receive the best and safest care possible. Trusted by thousands of clients around the world, our connected healthcare operations platform combines software and trusted services to empower organizations with critical data insights across risk, safety, compliance, provider lifecycle and workforce management. Our user-centric approach provides a holistic, real-time view of healthcare operations, connecting disparate information across the enterprise – thus giving organizational leadership the contextualized data they need to make better informed decisions. Visit rldatix.com to learn more.

