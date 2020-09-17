RLDatix Announces World Patient Safety Day Initiatives Focusing on Health Worker Safety

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, the leading global provider of intelligent patient safety solutions, today announced several initiatives that align with the World Health Organization's (WHO's) World Patient Safety Day.

RLDatix's campaign, "The Person Behind the Mask," highlights frontline health workers―and the administrators who support them―in the critical and often unsung roles they play in delivering safe care. The campaign is focused on increasing awareness for WHO's call to speak up for health worker safety and features health workers from around the world talking about their experiences and the links between health worker safety and patient safety.

"Our customers are doing amazing things every day to help keep patients safe, even if it means risking their own health to deliver care to those who need it," said Jeff Surges, CEO of RLDatix. "A vital component of our recently announced Applied Safety Intelligence™ framework is ensuring the wellbeing of caregivers, something that is even more critical given the impact of COVID-19. With this awareness campaign, we're honoring the commitment of health workers around the world and speaking up for their safety."

World Patient Safety Day was established by the World Health Assembly in May 2019 and received an endorsement for the day to be marked annually on Sept. 17. According to WHO's website: "The overall objectives of World Patient Safety Day are to enhance global understanding of patient safety, increase public engagement in the safety of health care and promote global actions to enhance patient safety and reduce patient harm."

Following are a few of the additional industry and corporate awareness campaigns RLDatix has participated in or is undertaking to support World Patient Safety Day:

RLDatix co-convened a virtual event on Sept. 10 with Sovereign Sustainability & Development and the Saudi Patient Safety Center entitled "COVID-19 and Beyond: Delivering Safety for the Patient and Care for the Caregiver." It featured medical professionals and government officials from the United States , Saudi Arabia , the United Kingdom , Germany , Italy , and South Africa , among others, and focused on how the pandemic has amplified the need for health worker safety. At the conclusion of the event, a call to action was issued to place patient safety and care for caregivers at the heart of the international response to COVID-19.

with Sovereign Sustainability & Development and the Saudi Patient Safety Center entitled "COVID-19 and Beyond: Delivering Safety for the Patient and Care for the Caregiver." It featured medical professionals and government officials from , , the , , , and , among others, and focused on how the pandemic has amplified the need for health worker safety. At the conclusion of the event, a call to action was issued to place patient safety and care for caregivers at the heart of the international response to COVID-19. On Sept. 17 , https://bit.ly/2E5wtD6Dr. Tim McDonald , JD, MD and RLDatix Chief Patient Safety & Risk Officer will participate via video in the Patient Safety Movement Foundation's (PSMF) #uniteforsafecare campaign where he will discuss the importance of health worker safety.

, https://bit.ly/2E5wtD6Dr. , JD, MD and RLDatix Chief Patient Safety & Risk Officer will participate via video in the Patient Safety Movement Foundation's (PSMF) #uniteforsafecare campaign where he will discuss the importance of health worker safety. Increased corporate responsibility and participation in PSMF's "Walk for Patient Safety Awareness," whereby RLDatix employees are participating Sept. 8-17 by tracking their miles walked to contribute to PSMF's goal of 200,000 miles.

"We know that health worker safety is inextricably linked to patient safety," continued Surges. "The current pandemic has impacted everyone around the world, and at the front lines have been health workers prepared to care for those who need it. We want to use our campaign to thank them, reinforce the need to keep them well, and acknowledge the important work they do in delivering safe care."

RLDatix's "The Person Behind the Mask" campaign website can be found at rldatix.com/behindthemask.

About RLDatix

RLDatix is on a mission to change healthcare. We help organizations drive safer, more efficient care by providing governance, risk and compliance tools that drive overall improvement and safety. Our suite of cloud-based software helps organizations report on adverse events, reduce healthcare-acquired infections and ensure patient safety learnings are implemented across the continuum of care. With over 3,500 customers in 19 countries, RLDatix software protects hundreds of millions of patients around the world. For more information, visit www.rldatix.com.

