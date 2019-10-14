RLDatix Demonstrates Continued Commitment to Risk Management and Patient Safety at ASHRM Annual Conference

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, a leading provider of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions that drive patient safety, quality improvement and harm reduction in healthcare, today demonstrated its continued commitment to risk management and patient safety by announcing its participation in numerous events at the American Society for Health Care Risk Management's (ASHRM) annual conference. ASHRM 2019 is being held Oct. 13 through 16 at the Baltimore Convention Center in Maryland.

This will be the first ASHRM conference RLDatix is attending since bringing together RL Solutions, Datix and RiskMan International, as well as sharing its new mission, vision and values, its integrated social media presence, highly successful HUB community and global website. Today, RLDatix is the global leader in patient safety, protecting more than 250 million patients in 19 countries and leveraging more than 50 years of combined experience. Quantros' patient safety division, which was acquired by RLDatix last week, will be consolidated with RLDatix at the event.

RLDatix will be showcasing its industry leading risk management and patient safety solutions, including how policy management software can help drive institutional learning and organization-wide sharing of best practices.

RLDatix's patient safety event participation at ASHRM will include:

Partnering with ASHRM to give the Patient Safety Award for patient safety innovation. The winner of the award will be announced at 9:05 a.m. , Tuesday, Oct. 15 .

, . Featuring a presentation from Adam Block , PhD, a leading healthcare economist, and Sachin Agrawal , RLDatix's president of Strategy, Corporate Development and Data, titled: "The Value of Patient Safety in the Digital Age—a Data Driven Approach." They will present at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday , Oct. 15, and the symposium will focus on leveraging patient safety systems to reduce harm and financial impact to organizations.

, PhD, a leading healthcare economist, and , RLDatix's president of Strategy, Corporate Development and Data, titled: "The Value of Patient Safety in the Digital Age—a Data Driven Approach." They will present at , Oct. 15, and the symposium will focus on leveraging patient safety systems to reduce harm and financial impact to organizations. Demonstrating the policy management capabilities of PolicyStat —a critical part of RLDatix's acquisition of iContracts in May.

Presenting the ASHRM 2019 Closing Keynote delivered by baseball's "Iron Man" Cal Ripken Jr. , the record holder of the longest stretch of consecutive games at 2,632. In his keynote, Ripken will talk about the importance of leadership and resilience.

"RLDatix's core commitment is to patient safety, and we're looking forward to our participation in ASHRM's annual conference," said Jeff Surges, CEO of RLDatix. "Over the past year, RLDatix has been acquiring and merging with several excellent industry partners, and this conference gives us the ability to showcase how these new capabilities are helping us drive towards a proactive, rather than reactive, vision for patient safety."

The theme of ASHRM 2019 is "Resilient Leadership, Trusted Care," and it expects more than 2,000 professionals in healthcare risk management to attend. RLDatix will have approximately 15 team members on site at the conference and can be visited in booth 407.

About RLDatix

RLDatix is on a mission to change healthcare. We help organizations drive safer, more efficient care by providing governance, risk and compliance tools that drive overall improvement and safety. Our suite of cloud-based software helps organizations report on adverse events, reduce healthcare-acquired infections and ensure patient safety learnings are implemented across the continuum of care. With over 3,000 customers in 19 countries, RLDatix software protects hundreds of millions of patients around the world. For more information, visit www.rldatix.com.

