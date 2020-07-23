RLDatix, Global Leader in Applied Safety Intelligence and GRC Solutions, Adds Two New Members to Executive Leadership Team

CHICAGO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, the leading provider of intelligent patient safety solutions, today announced the appointments of Bohdan Zabawskyj as the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Peter Holbrook as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Both Zabawskyj and Holbrook will play a critical role in driving RLDatix's vision for Applied Safety Intelligence™, which the company announced last week.

"We are thrilled to announce the additions of Bohdan and Peter to the RLDatix executive leadership team," said Jeff Surges, CEO of RLDatix. "Bohdan is a seasoned professional who has deep knowledge of building and scaling technologies within companies, and this will be invaluable as we drive forward with our new framework of Applied Safety Intelligence and the next generation of SaaS-based, backbone systems that will power that vision. Peter's proven strategic and financial leadership in technology companies, coupled with his in-depth understanding of M&A activities, are essential for us as we continue to expand our services throughout the world. Having these two highly qualified leaders join the RLDatix leadership team will help us accelerate our strategic growth initiatives while maintaining our commitment to global patient safety and risk mitigation."

Zabawskyj joins the company with 20 years of experience in senior technology roles. As RLDatix's CTO, he will lead global engineering, drive expansion decisions and partner closely with product development to support the technology behind RLDatix's solutions. Zabawskyj will remain actively involved in the tech community, volunteering his time to mentor and support the next generation of technologists. He has started two non-profit organizations: the Toronto CTO Meetup, and TrueNorthCTO.

"It is a privilege to join the RLDatix team and to contribute to the mission of safer, better healthcare," said Zabawskyj. "I am impressed with what the company has achieved leading up to this point, and I look forward to working with RLDatix's engineering and development teams to create the future of Applied Safety Intelligence. These technology tools will be vital components of the company's vision for a future focused on proactive risk prevention and patient safety."

Spanning nearly three decades, Holbrook brings strong financial expertise and global experience to RLDatix. As the company's CFO, Holbrook will be responsible for working with the executive leadership team to drive financial strategy, performance and major M&A transactions. He will oversee all financial activities for RLDatix's global expansion, catalyzing new approaches for the company's regional finance operations, budgeting and planning, and reporting.

"RLDatix is paving the way for the future of patient safety," said Holbrook. "It is a pivotal moment in the company's growth, and I am excited to join this extremely talented management team to help build upon the great successes that have already been achieved as well as those that lie ahead."

Zabawskyj received a Bachelor of Applied Science in electrical engineering from the University of Toronto, a Master of Engineering from McGill University and an MBA from Athabasca University. Zabawskyj is also a named inventor in over 30 patents worldwide. Holbrook's formal education includes a Bachelor of Science in economics from The Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Stanford University.

With the arrival of Zabawskyj and Holbrook, RLDatix's previous regional CFOs and CTO will take on new executive leadership roles within the organization.

About RLDatix

RLDatix is on a mission to change healthcare. We help organizations drive safer, more efficient care by providing governance, risk and compliance tools that drive overall improvement and safety. Our suite of cloud-based software helps organizations report on adverse events, reduce healthcare-acquired infections and ensure patient safety learnings are implemented across the continuum of care. With over 3,500 customers in 19 countries, RLDatix software protects hundreds of millions of patients around the world. For more information, visit www.rldatix.com.

Media Contacts:

Mike Etzinger

VP, Marketing

[email protected]

Christopher Currington

Amendola Communications for RLDatix

314.799.1987

[email protected]

SOURCE RLDatix

Related Links

https://rldatix.com

