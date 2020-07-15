RLDatix Launches Robust Transformational Framework That Further Connects Patient Safety & Risk Management

CHICAGO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, the leading provider of intelligent patient safety solutions, today announced a new framework—Applied Safety Intelligence™—that will tighten the relationship between patient safety and risk management by moving the industry from a retrospective review of adverse events toward a future of proactive prevention. This profound shift will usher in a new era of future-forward patient safety.

Traditionally, patient safety and risk management efforts have been driven by a retrospective capture of harmful events, often resulting in long wait times to reach resolutions for patients and families, hefty litigation and punitive damages to health systems, and a profound negative impact on the care teams involved. With Applied Safety Intelligence, healthcare organizations will be able to reduce preventable harm and, in many cases, avoid it altogether.

"As the global leader in patient safety, RLDatix is unmatched in its ability to drive innovation that leads to safer care," said Jeff Surges, CEO of RLDatix. "With Applied Safety Intelligence, we are putting patient and caregiver safety at the center of value-based care as we continue challenging traditional conventions around inevitable harm, provider burnout and enterprise risk. Together with our customers, we are catalyzing a future where the human and financial impact of unsafe care is significantly reduced. "

Applied Safety Intelligence is the commitment to RLDatix's vision of real-time enterprise risk surveillance. By analyzing data and incorporating best practices, regulations, policies and process redesign methodologies, Applied Safety Intelligence will empower organizations to intervene earlier in the timeline of an adverse event and drive continual performance improvement across the enterprise.

Global Pressures to Reduce Preventable Harm

There is increasing global pressure on the healthcare industry to reduce preventable harm. In September 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) cited that globally, 4 out of 10 patients are harmed in the primary and ambulatory care setting, 134 million adverse events occur each year in hospitals, and that medication errors cost $42 billion (USD) annually. Additionally, The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) estimates that unsafe care accounts for 15% of total hospital activity and expenditure in OECD countries, adding up to trillions of dollars each year.

"What has become abundantly clear during the COVID-19 crisis is the inexorable link between global health security and economic resiliency," said Sachin Agrawal, President of Data, Strategy and Corporate Development at RLDatix. "When coupled with the impact on families, caregivers and society as a whole, the economic and moral imperative for mitigating preventable harm is indisputable. Applied Safety Intelligence will help healthcare organizations navigate current and future regulatory mandates while also reducing the avoidable healthcare costs that impact global economic growth."

Proven Methodologies and Best Practices as Part of Applied Safety Intelligence

A core component of Applied Safety Intelligence is the ability to leverage proven methodologies and best practices to drive continuous improvement and enterprise return on investment.

RLDatix has incorporated Communication and Optimum Resolution (CANDOR) into this new framework, thus providing a proven approach to mitigating the impact of an adverse event. CANDOR provides the necessary support and compassionate understanding for clinicians involved in a patient safety event, as well as training on how to empathically communicate with patients and families.

"When a harmful event occurs, typically everyone suffers, but it most severely affects the patient and their family in emotional and financial terms," said Tim McDonald, MD, JD and Chief Patient Safety and Risk Officer for RLDatix. "We now have data that supports the idea that true compassion and understanding from the care team can mitigate the impact of a safety event, and that has a profound impact on the healthcare system. Applied Safety Intelligence will leverage best practices from CANDOR to drive effective behavioral change that is timely, equitable and transformational in nature."

For more information about RLDatix's new Applied Safety Intelligence framework, visit https://rldatix.com/applied-safety-intelligence.

About RLDatix

RLDatix is on a mission to change healthcare. We help organizations drive safer, more efficient care by providing governance, risk and compliance tools that drive overall improvement and safety. Our suite of cloud-based software helps organizations report on adverse events, reduce healthcare-acquired infections and ensure patient safety learnings are implemented across the continuum of care. With over 3,500 customers in 19 countries, RLDatix software protects hundreds of millions of patients around the world. For more information, visit www.rldatix.com.

