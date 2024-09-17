RLDatix Partners with Patients for Patient Safety US to Reduce Preventable Harm

On World Patient Safety Day, RLDatix pledges to support Patients for Patient Safety US in its efforts to reduce preventable harm across healthcare organizations nationwide.

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, the leading global provider of healthcare operations software and services, announced a formal partnership with Patients for Patient Safety US (PFPS US), a branch of the World Health Organization's international PFPS program. Together, RLDatix and PFPS US will collaborate on strategic initiatives aimed at reducing preventable harm by enhancing patient engagement, transparency and accountability across hospitals and health systems.

"Uniting people and organizations across the healthcare industry behind a common cause is vital to achieving our goal of safer, more empathic care," said Tim McDonald, Chief Patient Safety & Risk Officer at RLDatix. "We're honored to support Patients for Patient Safety US in their proactive efforts to raise awareness around patient safety and drive progress toward zero harm."

Cross-sector collaboration has consistently proven effective in driving meaningful policy changes, from hospitals to the federal level. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently issued its final rule on the Patient Safety Structural Measure, mandating systemic changes to improve patient safety in healthcare organizations. This legislation is the result of extensive research, lobbying and awareness efforts by leading industry groups, including PFPS US.

"We've closely followed RLDatix's advocacy for patient safety, both nationally and globally," said Martin Hatlie, co-founder of PFPS US. "We're thrilled about this collaboration and the opportunity to make further strides toward eliminating preventable harm."

RLDatix is proud to support PFPS US' World Patient Safety Day 2024 programming, taking place in Washington, D.C. from September 15-17.

To learn more about the PSSM, visit: https://nam.rldatix.com/patient-safety-structural-measure/

About Patients for Patient Safety US

Patients for Patient Safety US (PFPS US) is a network of people and organizations aligned with the World Health Organization (WHO) and focused on making healthcare safe in the United States. Visit https://www.pfps.us to learn more.

About RLDatix

For more than 20 years, RLDatix has championed safety as our driving force. We are the only organization integrating data across risk, safety, compliance, provider lifecycle and workforce management to provide decision-makers with the critical insights they need to enhance care quality and improve patient outcomes across the enterprise. This approach, prioritizing safety and outcomes for patients, workforces and organizations alike, is what we call connected healthcare operations.

Trusted by thousands of healthcare providers worldwide, we empower them to focus on what matters most: delivering efficient, patient-centered care. Together, we can create a brighter future where meaningful data insights lead to safer healthcare for all. Visit rldatix.com to learn more.

