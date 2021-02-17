RLDatix Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co., Ltd.

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, the leading global provider of intelligent patient safety solutions, announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co., Ltd. (MURC) to collaborate on projects that utilize technology to improve patient and health worker safety in low- and middle- income countries (LMICs). It also establishes an agreement to share information on patient safety related opportunities in the long-term care market in Japan.

According to the World Health Organization, the occurrence of adverse events due to unsafe care is likely one of the 10 leading causes of death and disability in the world. The situation is especially dire in LMICs, with 134 million adverse events resulting in 2.6 million deaths each year. The WHO also states that investments in reducing preventable harm can lead to significant financial savings, highlighting the need for initiatives that focus on improving patient and health worker safety.

RLDatix and MURC aim to tackle these issues head-on by utilizing the knowledge and expertise of both organizations to collaborate across three areas:

Improvement of patient and health worker safety through IT projects in LMICs that focus on infection prevention (ie., hand hygiene); Information sharing and the potential introduction of RLDatix patient safety technology into LMICs; Collaboration and information sharing on the long-term care market in Japan .

The Center on Global Health Architecture at MURC focuses on the potential of digital health and data to solve global health issues, particularly those around infectious diseases, communicable diseases, and aging. RLDatix is the global leader in patient safety with more than 4,000 customers across 19 countries. Its Applied Safety Intelligence™ framework is helping healthcare organizations shift from reactive risk management to proactive prevention. Together, RLDatix and MURC are uniquely positioned to address the global challenge of eliminating preventable harm.

"RLDatix is committed to ensuring that every patient and health worker is safe, no matter where in the world they are," said Jeff Surges, CEO, RLDatix. "The signing of this MOU with Mitsubishi brings us one step closer to eradicating avoidable harm and we are honored to collaborate with such a prestigious organization that is leading the way in solving global health issues."

With a sizable and aging population, patient safety is a key area of focus for Japan. The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality states that older patients are at a higher risk of experiencing a patient safety event and are often the first to suffer the effects of unsafe healthcare conditions. Japan has also lead patient safety efforts on the global scale. In 2018, it put forward the Tokyo Declaration on Patient Safety, asking countries to accelerate their progress toward improving safety by aligning incentives, increasing transparency, and implementing practices of continuous improvement.





"Our expansion into Japan marks another milestone of growth for RLDatix as we continue to introduce our leading healthcare governance, risk and compliance offerings into new markets," continued Surges. "With clients across the Asia Pacific region, including in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore to name a few, Japan was the logical launching point for our next phase of growth in this part of the world. This cooperation with Mitsubishi will accelerate our efforts in Japan while catalyzing our strategy across the region."

About Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co., Ltd.

MURC is a think tank and consulting firm within Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG). It has offices in Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka, and drives a variety of projects including consultancy services for firms, policy research for national and local governments, management information services, human resource development, and economic research. The Secretariat of this MoU is MURC's Center on Global Health Architecture, an organization striving to solve global health issues. For more information, visit https://www.digitalsociety.murc.jp/globalhealth/architecture/index.html.

About RLDatix

RLDatix is on a mission to change healthcare. We help organizations drive safer, more efficient care by providing governance, risk and compliance (GRC) tools that drive overall improvement and safety. Our Applied Safety Intelligence™ (ASI) framework enables stakeholders across the enterprise to have immediate access to a single source of truth for their safety, compliance, and provider data, raising awareness of performance opportunities and interventions needed to mitigate risk and the severity of harm. With over 4,000 customers in 19 countries, RLDatix helps protect patients and health workers around the world. For more information, visit www.rldatix.com.

