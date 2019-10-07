RLDatix to Acquire Quantros Patient Safety Business

CHICAGO, LONDON and TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, a leading provider of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions that drive patient safety, quality improvement, and harm reduction in healthcare, announced today the acquisition of Milpitas, Calif., based Quantros Inc.'s patient safety business.

Quantros is a leading provider of quality and patient safety software for healthcare, with more than 800 hospitals and health system customers across the United States. As part of the transaction, all Quantros Safety Suite customers leveraging their safety solutions and modules will transition to RLDatix. Quantros staff focusing on the safety business will also join RLDatix to ensure no disruption in service or support for Safety Suite users. All other Quantros business units will continue to operate under the Quantros brand.

Following the recent acquisition by RLDatix of iContracts, this transaction furthers the company's reach into governance, risk and compliance (GRC) while maintaining its commitment to patient safety. Additionally, it accelerates the company's data and analytics strategy by introducing new datasets from a diverse collection of healthcare organizations.

"We are excited to welcome Quantros Safety Suite customers into the global RLDatix family," said Jeff Surges, CEO, RLDatix. "With our core commitment to patient safety, we look forward to embracing these organizations who join forces with 3,000 other customers around the world that are dedicated to providing the best and safest care possible. Quantros users are pioneers in patient safety and we look forward to partnering with them to continue our mission of delivering insights and tools that drive improvement in healthcare."

Trey Cook, CEO of Quantros, noted, "As a leader in the patient safety space for nearly 20 years, we have enjoyed the opportunity to support our many clients and we are proud of what we've been able to accomplish together. We are excited to transition this portion of our business to RLDatix as they are in a unique position to carry and enhance the business going forward. This transition will allow Quantros to sharpen our focus on our healthcare quality and valued-based care solutions."

RLDatix investors include TA Associates, Five Arrows Principal Investments / Five Arrows Capital Partners and Susquehanna Growth Equity. Francisco Partners is the primary investor in Quantros.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to Quantros, and Paul Hasting LLP served as legal advisor to Quantros. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to RLDatix.

About RLDatix

RLDatix is on a mission to change healthcare. We help organizations drive safer, more efficient care by providing governance, risk and compliance tools that drive overall improvement and safety. Our suite of cloud-based software helps organizations report on adverse events, reduce healthcare-acquired infections and ensure patient safety learnings are implemented across the continuum of care. With over 3,000 customers in 19 countries, RLDatix software protects hundreds of millions of patients around the world. For more information, visit www.rldatix.com.

About Quantros

Quantros is a leading provider of software-based solutions and services to healthcare. We provide hospitals, health systems, as well as purchasers of healthcare with better data and better insights to enable better healthcare. Quantros offers a robust portfolio of solutions that can be fully integrated and custom-configured to help healthcare organizations efficiently capture information and insights for assessing and improving the quality and safety of patient care.

