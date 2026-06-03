RLH Equity Partners Announces Agreement for the Acquisition of MCA Connect by Grant Thornton Advisors LLC

The Sale of MCA Connect Marks Another Milestone in RLH's Over 40 Year History of Helping to Scale High Growth Services Firms Driven by Technology Change

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RLH Equity Partners announced the signing of a definitive agreement by which its portfolio company MCA Connect ("MCA" or the "Company") is to be acquired by Grant Thornton Advisors LLC ("Grant Thornton"). MCA is a premier consulting and technology services provider specializing in digital transformation solutions for manufacturing and distribution enterprises.

The Sale of MCA Connect Marks Another Milestone in RLH’s Over 40 Year History of Helping to Scale High Growth Services Firms Driven by Technology Change.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, MCA Connect is recognized as one of Microsoft's top manufacturing and distribution partners and a three-time Microsoft Global Supply Chain Partner of the Year. The Company delivers transformative consulting, systems integration, data and analytics, artificial intelligence, automation, and cloud-based technology solutions designed to help clients modernize operations, optimize supply chains, and improve decision-making capabilities.

During RLH's partnership with MCA Connect, the Company strengthened its market leadership position within the Microsoft ecosystem, expanded its capabilities across digital transformation and AI-enabled solutions, and continued to build a differentiated culture centered on operational excellence and client outcomes.

David Durham, Chief Executive Officer of MCA Connect, commented, "RLH has been an exceptional partner to MCA Connect throughout this important chapter of growth. Their strategic guidance, commitment to culture, and long-term perspective helped us accelerate our capabilities and scale the business while remaining focused on delivering meaningful results for our clients and creating opportunities for our team. We are excited about this next phase of growth alongside Grant Thornton."

Murray Rudin, Managing Director at RLH Equity Partners, commented on the transaction: "MCA Connect represents exactly the type of founder-led, knowledge-based enterprise we seek to support at RLH. David Durham, Claude Watson, and the entire MCA team built an extraordinary organization distinguished by deep industry expertise, exceptional client relationships, and an award-winning culture. We are grateful for the privilege of working with them and proud of what we accomplished together. We believe MCA is exceptionally well positioned for continued success with Grant Thornton."

The transaction reflects RLH's long-standing focus and success in partnering with specialized consulting, technology-enabled services, and professional services firms benefiting from secular shifts in enterprise technology adoption and digital transformation within select industry verticals.

The transaction is expected to close early in the third quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About RLH Equity Partners

RLH Equity Partners invests alongside entrepreneurs in uniquely positioned, high-growth, knowledge-led B2B enterprises driven by macro changes in technology, healthcare, and regulatory environments. RLH's portfolio companies, which typically generate $25 to $150 million of annual revenue at the time of investment, provide specialized and vertically focused consulting, engineering and professional services.

The RLH investment team strives to deliver strategic and operational guidance to its portfolio companies in navigating the opportunities and challenges of scale and rapid growth. RLH's insights and processes to support entrepreneurs in building market leading enterprises have been honed over RLH's more than 40-year history of successful investing. RLH currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

For more information, please contact:

Jessica Bramwell

Director of Communications

RLH Equity Partners

949-428-2205

[email protected]

SOURCE RLH Equity Partners