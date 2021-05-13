RLH Equity Partners Invests in Astound Commerce

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RLH Equity Partners (RLH) is pleased to announce its investment in Astound Commerce, a leading global provider of solutions that help enterprises grow revenue by enhancing their online relationships with consumers. From 25 offices across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, Astound's more than 1,000 team members serve a diverse roster of blue-chip clients including Allergan, Oakley, Puma, and Under Armour. Astound develops personalized digital consumer experiences for its clients by combining broad-based technology expertise in key ecommerce software platforms together with creative talent. Astound's solutions not only build brand loyalty, but also provide analytics that enable clients to optimize their online marketing spend, while improving tracking and managing of orders, logistics of fulfillment, and customer service.

The Company has earned a wide range of awards for its expertise and culture, including consecutive years as an elite Salesforce Platinum Partner, designation as a Salesforce Master Navigator for B2C commerce, a coveted spot on the 2019 list of UK's Best Workplaces compiled by the Great Places to Work Institute, and recognition as one of the Best Internet Technology Employers in the Ukraine.

RLH managing directors Rob Rodin and Ryan Smiley commented, "We are honored to partner with the Astound management team. Over the past two decades, they have built an exceptional enterprise that is well-positioned to capitalize on the fundamental shift in consumer purchasing habits from brick & mortar to online. We look forward to helping them extend their long track record of rapid growth while maintaining global cultural excellence."

RLH Equity Partners is a leading private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs to help them build distinctive high-growth businesses and realize their aspirations. RLH provides experienced strategic guidance to its portfolio companies while embracing the entrepreneurial spirit of those companies' founders. The RLH investment team, which averages over 15 years of private equity experience, has developed proven processes to enhance organic growth and drive enterprise value. With a 35+ year history of successful investing, RLH is uniquely able to help fast growing, profitable enterprises with revenue of $25-150 million in the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors achieve their goals. The firm currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

